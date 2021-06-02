Cardea are Champions, Peterborough Northern Star move into second, Bale blitz keeps Glinton & Northborough top, Girls United race to a double success at Newmarket

Katie Steward makes a tackle for Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves against Netherton in a Cambs Womens Premiership match. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Predictably Emma Pollard led the way with eight goals to take her tally for the season to 32 in just nine outings. Ella Harness (2), Sophie Amanor (2), Devon Caston, Anna Langa and Jessica O’Sullican completed the scoring as Cardea confirmed top spot with two matches to spare.

Peterborough Northern Star Reserves climbed into second place in the Premiership with a 3-2 win at third-placed Netherton. All the goals came in the first-half with Jess Drsicoll, Tilly Fantom and skipper Georgia Clarke on target for Star. Yasmin Green scored twice for Netherton.

Glinton & Northborough are two points clear at the top of the Cambs Girls Under 14B Division after a 9-0 win at Milton. Ella-Mai Bale struck five goals and now has 38 for the campaign. Katie Gee, Annie Spriggs, Grace Wilson and Jasmine Sagaseta also scored.

Jess Driscoll scores from the penalty spot for Peterborough Northern Star Women's Reserves against Netherton United. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Girls United moved into mid-table in the Under 14A Division with a double success over Newmarket Town. Holly Plummer struck a hat-trick in a 5-0 win and Calleigh Coull, Isabel Turner and Millie McLaughlin scored in a 3-0 success against the same opponents.