Brett Whaley (right).

On the surface it’s a suprising move with the Tulips third in the Northern Premier Midlands Division with just nine matches to go.

Spalding have dropped off the title race pace in recent weeks, but look nailed on for a play-off place. Last season they finished 10th after Whaley succeeded former Posh star Gaby Zakuani in December, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They started this season strongly and didn’t lose a league game until early January. They held the longest unbeaten run from the start of the season of any team in the top eight tiers of English football and they have reached the Lincs County Cup Final for the first time in 30 years.

Whaley believes he has become a victim of the club’s success at the start of the season, but he believes there were mitigating circumstances and he would have turned current form around.

Whaley told the PT: “I’m obviously gutted to be sacked, sitting in such a good league position and with a cup final to look forward to.

"We may have been a victim of our own success after our start, but it’s fair to say we were in a dip of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having nowhere to train has meant turning that form around has been extremely difficult, but I would never question the players attitudes or that they weren’t giving me everything.

"It’s a big task to overhaul such big clubs, but I felt I’d assembled a talented squad that would do that over time.

"The club obviously didn’t feel that was happening quick enough.

Spalding chairman Andrew Killingsworth insisted it was a difficult, but correct decision made after speaking with Whaley on Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killingsworth said: "I would like to thank Brett for all his efforts during his time at Spalding. He came in at a difficult time for the club, stabilised on the field and had a very good start to the season.

"This was a difficult decision, but one we felt was right considering the challenges we have faced on the pitch since the new year.

"As a club we have aspirations to be very successful, continue to develop and this was a decision made in the best interest of the club going forward."

Whaley’s success in steering a young side into the promotion picture shouldn’t be underestimated, regardless of rumours about a considerable playing budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding play on a council run pitch with a poor playing surface. They compete against bigger clubs with larger fanbases.

Spalding are next in league action at Corby Town on Saturday.