Brett is back as a local boss, but high-flying Hares lose their manager

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Sep 2024, 08:29 BST
Brett Whaley (right) when Spalding United manager.
Brett Whaley (right) when Spalding United manager.
​Experienced boss Brett Whaley is the new manager of Deeping Rangers.

Whaley has previously managed several local non-league clubs, most recently Spalding United who dismissed him while a concerted promotion push was ongoing.

Whaley has also managed Soham Town Rangers, Wisbech Town, Yaxley and March Town in a managerial career that has spanned over 700 non-league games.

Whaley said: “The club’s plans are exciting, and their ambitions match mine. An impressive squad of players has been assembled and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Chris Lenton will assist Whaley at a club who are currently bottom of the United Counties Premier Division North.

They did have a confidence boosting League Cup win last weekend, 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Coventry United. Deeping host Ashby Ivanhoe in a league game on Saturday.

Ash Taylor has resigned as manager of high-flying UCL side March Town because of personal reasons.

