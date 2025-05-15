Bourne Town's mouth-watering fixture list and a trip to South Wales for Peterborough Sports

By Alan Swann
Published 15th May 2025, 12:40 BST
Bourne Town are always celebrating. Photo Dave Mears.
Bourne Town’s reward for back-to-back promotions is a set of mouth-watering fixtures in the 2025-26 season.

The Wakes won two United Counties League promotions to earn a place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division where they will square up to the likes of Corby Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and St Neots Town.

The full 22-team division is, subject to appeals: AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Anstey Nomads, Basford United, Bedford United, Belper Town, Boldmere St Michaels, BOURNE TOWN, Carlton Town, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Coventry Sphinx, Hinckley LR, Lichfield City, Long Eaton United, Loughborough Students, Mickleover, Racing Club Warwick, Rugby Borough, Shepshed Dynamo, St Neots Town, Sutton Coldfield Town, Wellingborough Town.

Peterborough Sports remain in National League North next season and face a trip to Wales to tackle Merthyr, while Spalding United and Stamford AFC will again do battle at Southern Premier Division Central level.

New opponents for Sports are AFC Fylde, Bedford Town, Macclesfield Town, Merthyr Town and Worksop Town. New opponents for Spalding and Stamford are Bury Town, Needham Market, Real Bedford and Worcester City.

Blackstones, Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town will have Grantham Town for company in the United Counties Premier Division North and March Town and Yaxley now have Nuneaton Town as opponents in the Premier Division South.

