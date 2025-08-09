Bourne Town's dream dashed, excellent goalkeepers in Spalding United and Stamford AFC games, Eds score for Stones and FC Peterborough loved it by the seaside

Action from Bourne Town v Coleshill Town (white). Photo Jason Richardson

There was no dream start for Bourne Town as they opened their first campaign as a step four club on Saturday.

‘The Wakes’ were beaten 1-0 by Coleshill Town at the Abbey Lawn in their historic fixture in front of a fine crowd of 434.

Tom Siddons, Zak Allen and Lewis Darlington all came close to scoring for Bourne before Coleshill took the lead from a long throw. Allen was close twice more after the goal and was also disappointed not to win a penalty after breezing his way through a couple of tackles.

Bourne ‘keeper Will Lakin saved a penalty on the hour mark to keep his side in touch, but they couldn’t find a leveller. Henry Dunn’s sizzling strike which was superby tipped over the crossbar was their best effort.

Bourne are back in action at Carlton Town on Tuesday.

Title fancies Spalding United lost their opening Southern League Premier Division game of the season 2-1 at newly-promoted Real Bedford. ‘The Tulips’ struck first when Jack Roberts finished off a fine pass from Connor Johnson, but the hosts levelled before the break and grabbed a winning goal five minutes after the re-start. Spalding pressed hard for a leveller in front of a record Real Bedford crowd of 523, but were defied by a superb goalkeeping display.

Stamford AFC ‘keeper Nick Jackson was also in fine form making one spectacular save in particular as ‘The Daniels’ were held 0-0 at home by a strong Alvechurch side.

Stamford are back in action at St Ives Town on Monday (August 11) with Spalding travelling to another fancied side Harborough Town on Tuesday.

FC Peterborough are second in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Division One season after a 3-1 win by the seaside in Clacton. The unbeaten city side claimed their third win in four games with goals from Atif Khan, Ayman Trabelsi and Mo Jannah.

A strong start at United Counties Premier Division North level for Blackstones continued with a 2-0 home success against Eastwood CFC. Ed Grunsteins and Ed Thorpe scored for Stones who are fifth after two wins in three matches.

Deeping Rangers suffered a day to forget in their match at fellow unbeaten side Sherwood Colliery. Johnny Lockie was sent off with the score at 0-0 after 20 minutes and the home side went on to run riot, winning 6-0. Deeping also lost a player to a serious injury.

Wisbech Town collected a second win on the spin as goals from Sam Bennett, Rob Conyard, Ben Dear and Sam Harris secured a 4-3 home victory over Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Deeping host Blackstones in a derby on Tuesday (August 12, 7.45pm kick off) when Wisbech have a tough game at Grantham Town.

Yaxley collected their second point of the Premier Division South season with a second-half equaliser at Easington Sports, but March Town lost for the first time this season 3-1 at Nuneaton who have won their first three games. Dan Cotton had given March a half-time lead.

March host Eynesbury and Yaxley entertain Histon on Tuesday night.

Peterborough Sports lost 3-2 at Chester in their opening National League North fixture.

RESULTS

National League North: Chester 3, Peterborough Sports 2 (Dyer 2).

Southern Premier Division Central: Real Bedford 2, Spalding United 1 (Roberts); Stamford AFC 0, Alvechurch 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bourne Town 0, Coleshill Town 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Blackstones 2 (Grunsteins, Thorpe), Eastwood CFC 0; Sherwood Colliery 6, Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 4 (Bennett, Conyard, Dear, Harris), Kimberley MW 3.

Premier Division South: Easington Sports 1, Yaxley 1; Nuneaton 3, March Town 1 (Cotton).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Clacton 1, FC Peterborough 3 (Khan, Jannah, Trabelsi).