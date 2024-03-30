Sam Cartwright (yellow, highest) scored for Spalding United at Shepshed Dynamo.

The Wakes were disappointed their scheduled fixture at Clifton All Whites was postponed when three points would have guaranteed a top spot finish.

But a 2-1 defeat for sole challengers Clipstone at Leicester St Andrews meant Bourne cannot be overhauled with the title sealed with five matches still to play, the first of which will be a celebration game at home to local rivals Blackstones on Easter Monday (3pm).

Bourne have won 31 and lost just one of 35 Division One games in an outstanding campaign.

Blackstones still have an outside chance of a play-off place after winning 2-1 at Birstall United Social today. Josh Barrett and Nathan Rudman scored the goals as Stones came from behind to win.

In the Premier Division North Deeping Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak, and a four-match run without a goal, by winning 1-0 at Heanor Town. Rob Conyard grabbed the winner from the penalty spot. Deeping host Wisbech Town on Monday.

But Pinchbeck United lost their basement battle 2-0 at home to Hucknall Town. The Knights, who had won their two previous matches, are now three points adrift with just two games to play.

Yaxley host March Town in the Premier Division South on Monday. Both teams saw matches postponed today.

Holbeach United maintained interest in the play-off places in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League with a 3-2 win over Needham Market Under 23s. Will Barnes, Ryan Cook and Sam Carter scored for the Tigers who had been 2-1 down. They are a point outside the play-off zone ahead of a Monday match at home to Whittlesey Athletic who drew 1-1 at home to Great Yarmouth Town today. Matt Briggs scored for Whittlesey and the draw knocked Yarmouth off the top of the table.

Goals from Domingos Sanha and David Yisah secured a 2-1 win for FC Peterborough at Diss Town.

Stamford AFC were beaten 2-1 at home by Royston Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central in a game that turned on a straight red card for home ‘keeper Michael Duggan in the second half. The Daniels led through a Jack Duffy strike at the time, but had no substitute goalkeeper on the bench.

Second-placed Spalding United kept up the pressure on leaders Harborough Town in the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 3-0 win at Shepshed Dynamo. Nathan Stainfield and Riley O’Sullivan (penalty) gave the Tulips an early 2-0 lead before form Peterborough United centre-back Sam Cartwright adding a third goal midway through the second-half.

Spalding are a point behind Harborough having played a game more. They have five games left starting at home to Hinckley LR on Monday (3pm) when Stamford are at St Ives Town.

Peterborough Sports lost their National League North game 2-1 at Boston United on Good Friday.

The city side host Gloucester City at PIMS Park on Easter Monday.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Boston United 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (Njoku) .

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 1, Royston Town 2.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Shepshed Dynamo 0, Spalding United 3 (.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Heanor Town 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Conyard); Pinchbeck United 0, Hucknall Town 2.

Premier Division South: POSTPONED: Bugbrooke St Michael v March Town; Easington Sports v Yaxley.

Division One: Birstall United Social 1, Blackstones 2 (Barrett, Rudman). POSTPONED: Clifton All Whites v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn League

