Bourne Town rocked by late equaliser ahead of FA Cup tie, top two in Peterborough Premier Division win to set up mouthwatering weekend clash

Zac Allen (right) scores for Bourne Town against Anstey Nomads. Photo Dave Mears

Bourne Town’s bid for back-to-back Northern Premier Midlands Division wins was scuppered by an injury-time equaliser at the Abbey Lawn.

‘The Wakes’ looked set to follow-up Saturday’s win at Bedworth United when clinging on to Zac Allen’s first-half goal against Anstey Nomads before the visitors bundled home a 98th-minute equaliser. Boure have moved up to 16th in the table ahead of an FA Cup first-round qualifying tie at home to divisional rivals Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday (3pm).

There are also FA Cup ties for Spalding United, March Town and Stamford AFC.

Blackstones are back in United Counties Premier Division North action at home to Ashby Ivanhoe after a tough 0-0 draw at Harrowby United in midweek.

Deeping Rangers, Yaxley and FC Peterborough are also in league action.

Saturday fixtures

FA Cup first qualifying round: Bourne Town v Shepshed Dynamo, Ilkeston Town v Spalding United, March Town v Gorleston, Stamford AFC v Coventry Sphinx

UCL Premier Division North: Blackstones v Ashby Ivanhoe, Deeping Rangers v Grantham Town,

UCL Premier Division South: Yaxley v Daventry Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Halesworth Town v FC Peterborough.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

The top two in the Premier Division, Moulton Harrox and Netherton United, clash at The Grange on Saturday (2pm). Harrox have won 5 and drawn one of their six top-flight games and lead the city side by a point, although Netherton boast the only 100 per cent winning record in the division.

Both teams won 2-0 in midweek with Harry Machin and Martin Sandall on target for Harrox against FC Peterborough Reserves and Luke Clemenson and Charlie Pywell netting for Netherton at Eye Rangers.

The only other unbeaten side in the Premier Division are Sawtry who beat Ramsey 3-1 in midweek with goals from LIam Bohonis, Jake Nicholson and Michael Simpson. Sawtry are at Oakham on Saturday.

In Division One Ketton Sports Premiair kept hold of top spot as Kaine Baker’s two goals secured a 2-0 win over Oundle Town. Stamford AFC Reserves kept in touch with a 2-0 success at ICA Sports courtesy of two goals from Jason Kilbride.

Saturday fixtures

Premier Division: Chatteris v Crowland, Eye Rangers v Ramsey, FC Peterborough Res v Warboys, Netherton v Moulton Harrox, Oakham v Sawtry, Whittlesey Ath Res v Uppingham.