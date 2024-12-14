Bourne Town claimed a 92nd-minute winning goal to reach the fourth round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Robbie Ellis was the late matchwinner for the Wakes who have now equalled a club record run in the competition. They travel to Birmingham-based Sutton United in their bid to set a club record in the New Year. Zac Allen had converted a Zack Munton Cross to give Bourne a 59th-minute lead in their third round tie at United Counties League rivals ON Chenecks before the hosts equalised 15 minutes from time. Highly-rated goalkeeper Dan Swan’s penalty save 0-0 was also a crucial moment in the game.

Bourne had secured a vital United Counties Premier Division win over in-form Boston Town at the Abbey Lawn in midweek. Will Bird scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot which pushed his team up to second, a position they held today.

Deeping Rangers had also won impressively last Tuesday, 1-0 at home to Melton Town, courtesy of a Luke Hunnings header to move out of the relegation zone, but they were soundly beaten 3-0 at home by Heanor Town on Saturday. Deeping are two places, but only a point clear of the drop zone.

Zac Allen scored for Bourne Town at ON Chenecks. Photo David Lowndes.

In the Premier Division South, March Town, who have also reached the FA Vase fourth round, moved up to fourth as two Matthew Foy goals secured a 2-1 home win over Coventry United. Yaxley led 2-1 at Bugbrooke St Michaels with goals from Juninho Gomes and Matthew Harris-Hercules, but lost 3-2.

There was a remarkable finish to the Holbeach United/FC Peterborough derby in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League as both sides failed to convert late spot-kicks in a game that finished 2-2. The city side twice led through Niall Burnage and Vitor Vaz, but Marley Hamilton and Sam Carter found equalisers for the Tigers.

Whittlesey Athletic’s excellent recent form continued with a 2-1 home success over Dussindale and Hellesdon. Jack Carter and Ollie Gale scored the goals than enabled Whittlesey to finally escape the relegation zone. They are now three points and two places clear of danger.

Spalding United have also moved away from the drop zone in the Southern Premier Division Central. Bartosz Cybulski scored the only goal of their game at Alvechurch in the 91st minute. Stamford AFC lost ground in the play-off race after losing to two first-half goals at home to a strong Stratford Town side.

Peterborough Sports beat Warrington Town 3-1 in the National League North.

RESULTS Saturday December 14

FA Vase Third Round: ON Chenecks 1, Bourne Town 2 (Allen, Ellis).

National League North: Peterborough Sports 3 (Alban-Jones, McCann, Gyasi), Warrington Town 1.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Alvechurch 0, Spalding United 1 (Cybulski) Stamford AFC 0, Stratford Town 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 0, Heanor Town 3; Gresley Rovers 1, Wisbech Town 0.

Premier Division South: Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Yaxley 2 (Gomes, Harris-Hercules); March Town 2 (Foy 2), Coventry United 1.

Division One: Selston 0, Blackstones 2 (Rudman, Short).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Parson Drove 0, Diss Town 3; Holbeach United 2 (Carter, Hamilton), FC Peterborough 2 (Burnage, Vaz); Pinchbeck United 1 (Cranfield), Stanway Pegasus 0; Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Gale, Carter), Dussindale & Hellesdon 1.