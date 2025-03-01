Will Bird (left) in action for Bourne at AFC Whyteleafe. Photo Dave Mears.

Bourne Town’s brilliant club-record breaking run in the FA Vase ended with a plucky defeat in their quarter-final tie at AFC Whyteleafe on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts, who have won their last 11 games in the Combined Counties League, are favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley and they showed why in the opening stages with their dominance capped by a superb strike into the top corner in the seventh minute. Goalkeeper Dan Swan then had to stand tall to make a couple of fine saves before ‘Wakes’ – roared on by over 400 travelling fans – found their feet.

Tom Siddons threatened before the break with an overhead kick, but it was in the final 20 minutes that Bourne really took control. Zak Munton saw a couple of decent shots well saved and there were a couple of half-chances from set-pieces before the hosts could celebrate a 1-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a consolation prize for Bourne as United Counties Premier Division North leaders Eastwood CFC went down to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Wisbech Town. The visitors led at the break, but two goals in six second-half minutes from Sam Bennett delivered the win for the Fenmen. Eastwood are seven points ahead of second-placed Bourne who have a game in hand, against Ashby Ivanhoe at the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday (March 4, 7.45pm).

Mo Janneh scores the only goal for FC Peterborough against Whitton United. Photo Tim Symonds.

At the other end of the table Deeping Rangers claimed a second successive relegation battle victory. A solitary goal seven minutes from time from Oleksandr Muzychuk was enough to see off Gresley Rovers. Deeping are now three points clear of the relegation zone.

A goal five minutes from time from Harry Biggs rescued a point for March Town at fellow high-fliers Rugby Borough in Premier Division South, but Yaxley are just two places above the relegation zone after a 1-0 loss at Daventry. Blackstones are still sitting pretty in a Division One play-off place despite a 2-1 defeat at Southwell City. Matthew Walker had given Stones a half-time lead.

FC Peterborough and Holbeach United maintained their push for the play-offs in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. Mo Janneh scored the only goal of the game for the city side against Whitton United. They are now only outside the play-off zone on goal difference with Holbeach, who scored four in the first-half of a 5-1 win at FC Parson Drove, a further three points back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford AFC lost ground in the play-off race in the Southern Premier Division Central despite coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Halesowen Town at the Zeeco Stadium. Kai Sanchez-Tonge and George Hobbins scored the goals, the latter netting in the 90th minute.

The Daniels are a place, but six points off the play-off pace with Spalding United a point and three places further back after a James Clifton goal midway through the second-half won a tight game at Stourbridge.

Peterborough Sports drew 1-1 with Southport in a National League North fixture at PIMS Park.

RESULTS

FA Vase: AFC Whyteleafe 1, Bourne Town 0.

National League North: Peterborough Sports 1 (Gyasi), Southport 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern League Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 2 (Sanchez-Tonge, Hobbins), Lowestoft Town 2; Stourbridge 0, Spalding United 1 (Clifton).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Muzychuk), Gresley Rovers 0; Wisbech Town 2 (Bennett 2), Eastwood CFC 1.

Premier Division South: Daventry 1, Yaxley 0; Rugby Borough 1, March Town 1 (Biggs).

Division One: Southwell City 2, Blackstones 1 (Walker).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: AFC Sudbury Reserves 1, Whittlesey Athletic 0; FC Peterborough 1 (Janneh), Whitton United 0; FC Parson Drove 1, Holbeach United 5 (Keeble, Cook, Compton, Oldham, Kacirek); Pinchbeck United 1, Dussindale & Hellesdon R 1.