Bourne Town celebrate their UCL Division One title success last season.

​Newly-promoted Bourne Town open their United Counties Premier Division North season with a game against AFC Mansfield at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday (3pm).

​Bourne won Division One by 14 points last season to reach the Premier Division for the first time in 14 years. They had lost their place because of ground issues.

Bourne are at home again on Tuesday (July 30, 7.45pm) against Wisbech Town.

UCL clubs Deeping Rangers, March Town, Yaxley and Blackstones also kick off their competitive campaigns this weekend.

The Thurlow Nunn League also starts on Saturday with Division One North games for FC Peterborough, FC Parson Drove, Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United and Whittlesey Athletic.

Pinchbeck have moved across from UCL football.

There are also upcoming midweek games in both leagues.

FIXTURES

Saturday, July 27.

UCL

Premier Division North: Bourne v AFC Mansfield, Kimberley Miners Welfare v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town v Lincoln United

Premier Division South: Easington Sports v March Town, Newport Pagnell v Yaxley.

Division One: Blackstones v Sandiacre Town.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res v FC Peterborough, FC Parson Drive v Dussindale & Hellesdon, Haverhill Borough v Whittlesey Athletic, Needham Market Res v Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United v Wivenhoe.

Tuesday July 30

UCL

Premier Division North: Bourne Town v Wisbech Town,

Premier Division South: March Town v Godmanchester, Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Swaffham Town v Holbeach United,

Wednesday, July 31

Thurlow Nunn League