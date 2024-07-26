Bourne Town are back in the big time as local non league sides kick off
Bourne won Division One by 14 points last season to reach the Premier Division for the first time in 14 years. They had lost their place because of ground issues.
Bourne are at home again on Tuesday (July 30, 7.45pm) against Wisbech Town.
UCL clubs Deeping Rangers, March Town, Yaxley and Blackstones also kick off their competitive campaigns this weekend.
The Thurlow Nunn League also starts on Saturday with Division One North games for FC Peterborough, FC Parson Drove, Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United and Whittlesey Athletic.
Pinchbeck have moved across from UCL football.
There are also upcoming midweek games in both leagues.
FIXTURES
Saturday, July 27.
UCL
Premier Division North: Bourne v AFC Mansfield, Kimberley Miners Welfare v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town v Lincoln United
Premier Division South: Easington Sports v March Town, Newport Pagnell v Yaxley.
Division One: Blackstones v Sandiacre Town.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res v FC Peterborough, FC Parson Drive v Dussindale & Hellesdon, Haverhill Borough v Whittlesey Athletic, Needham Market Res v Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United v Wivenhoe.
Tuesday July 30
UCL
Premier Division North: Bourne Town v Wisbech Town,
Premier Division South: March Town v Godmanchester, Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: Swaffham Town v Holbeach United,
Wednesday, July 31
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: Whittlesey Athletic v FC Peterborough.