Bourne Town and March Town claim FA Cup wins, super comeback success for Spalding United, FC Peterborough continue great start, first win for Yaxley

Lewis Darlington continued a good run of scoring for Bourne Town by netting the winner in an FA Cup tie at Wellingborough Town. Photo Dave Mears.

Bourne Town and March Town will be in the hat in Monday’s FA Cup first qualifying round draw.

Both won preliminary round ties on Saturday. Bourne won 2-1 at fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division side Wellingborough Town, while March beat Ipswich Wanderers 2-0 at home.

Former Peterborough United players Connor Peters – with a worldie – and Lewis Darlington netted for Bourne against a team they will host in league action on Tuesday (August 19). A goal in each half from Rio Henson and Toby Allen secured the March success in front of 192 fans.

But Blackstones’ FA Cup run came to an end at home to higher level Grimsby Borough. It finished 2-1 with Josh Sennett claiming a late consolation goal for Stones.

David Yisah (green) scores for FC Peterborough against Long Melford.

Wisbech Town scored twice in second-half added time through Rob Conyard and Ryan Lennon to beat Harrowby United 2-1 in a United Counties Premier Division North match, The Fenmen are now second in the table.

And Yaxley picked up a first Premier Division South win of the season with a Kye Andrews goal enough to see off Moulton.

FC Peterborough maintained second spot in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League with a comfortable 3-0 home success over Long Melford. David Yisah was credited with 2 of the goals with Derick Dadzie also on target.

Whittlesey Athletic are in the bottom 3 after suffering a third defeat in 4 matches. They played a full part in an exciting clash at Holland FC with Kyle Hibbins (2) and Lee Briggs netting in a 4-3 reverse. Whittlesey host Holbeach United on Wednesday (August 20).

Spalding United picked up a first win of the Southern Premier Division Central season thanks to a dramatic comeback at Bromsgrove Sporting.

‘The Tulips’ have the considerable disadvantage of playing their first 6 league games on the road this season as their new 4G pitch is yet to become available.

They fell 2-0 down in the Midlands today, but Josh McCammon pulled a goal back just before the break and Bartosz Cybulski equalised to set up a frantic finale which saw Jack Roberts win the game in added time direct from a free kick.

But Stamford AFC are without a win or a goal after three matches. They played well in a 1-0 loss at early pacesetters Bishop’s Stortford though.

RESULTS

FA Cup Preliminary Round: Blackstones 1 (Sennett), Grimsby Borough 2; March Town 2 (Allen, Henson), Ipswich Wanderers 0; Wellingborough Town 1, Bourne Town 2 (Peters, Darlington).

Southern Premier Division Central: Bishop’s Stortford 1, Stamford AFC 0; Bromsgrove Sporting 2, Spalding United 3 (McCammon, Cybulski, Roberts).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough 3 (Yisah 2, Dadzie), Long Melford 0; Holland FC 4, Whittlesey Athletic 3 (.

United Counties Premier Division North: Wisbech Town 2 (Lennon, Conyard), Harrowby United 1.

United Counties Premier Division South: Yaxley 1 (Andrews), Moulton 0.