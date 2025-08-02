Blackstones and Bourne Town make FA Cup progress, FC Peterborough's perfect start dashed by a late penalty and Peterborough Sports win friendly derby

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 22:30 BST
FA Cup action from Deeping Rangers (claret) v Wellingborough Town. Photo Jason Richardsonplaceholder image
FA Cup action from Deeping Rangers (claret) v Wellingborough Town. Photo Jason Richardson
Blackstones and Bourne Town won their extra preliminary round FA Cup ties on Saturday, while March Town face a Tuesday night replay.

Deeping Rangers were denied a next round tie against neighbours Bourne after losing 3-0 at home to higher level Wellingborough Town and Wisbech Town and Yaxley were both beaten 3-2.

Sam Bennett scored twice for Wisbech at Haverhill Rovers while Jezz Goldson-Williams also struck twice for Yaxley who found themselves 3-0 down at the break at Hucknall.

Bourne will now travel to Wellingborough in the preliminary round on August 16 when Blackstones will entertain Grimsby Borough who knocked AFC Rushden & Diamonds out today.

FA Cup action from Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Town. Photo Jason Richardsonplaceholder image
FA Cup action from Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Town. Photo Jason Richardson

Nathan Rudman and Josh Sennett scored for Stones in their 2-1 home win over AFC Mansfield today while Zac Allen scored a late winner in Bourne’s 2-1 success at Harrowby United. Robbie Ellis also scored for ‘The Wakes’ were also indebted to a fine save from goalkeeper Will Lakin with the match delicately poised at 1-1.

March and Soham Town drew 0-0 at the GER. They will replay for the right to host Ipswich Wanderers in the preliminary round.

A last-gasp penalty deep into added time ended FC Peterborough’s perfect start to the Thurlow Nunn Division One season. Michael Gonclaves and Ayman Trabelsi scored to give the city side a 2-1 lead, but the hosts struck late to claim their first point of the season.

Whittlesey Athletic, Holbeach United and FC Parson Drove were all beaten.

In friendly action Peterborough Sports completed their pre-season programme with a 2-1 success at Stamford AFC. Former Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst and Sam McLintock scored early goals for the city side with a trialist replying for Stamford.

Spalding United’s final friendly result was an impressive 2-0 win at National League King’s Lynn Town. Jack Roberts scored both goals.

RESULTS

FA CUP Extra preliminary round: Blackstones 2 (Rudman, Sennett), AFC Mansfield 1; Deeping Rangers 0, Wellingborough Town 3; Harrowby United 1, Bourne Town 2 (Ellis, Allen); Haverhill Rovers 3, Wisbech Town 2 (Bennett 2), Hucknall Town 3, Yaxley 2 (Goldson-Williams 2), March Town 0, Soham Town Rangers 0.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One North

AFC Sudbury Res 4, Whittlesey Athletic 0; FC Parson Drove 0, Framlingham 1; Long Melford 3, Holbeach United 2; Needham Market Reserves 2, FC Peterborough 2 (Gonclaves, Trabelsi).

FRIENDLIES

Stamford AFC 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Coulthirst, McLintock); King’s Lynn Town 0, Spalding United 2 (Roberts 2).

