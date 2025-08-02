Blackstones and Bourne Town make FA Cup progress, FC Peterborough's perfect start dashed by a late penalty and Peterborough Sports win friendly derby
Deeping Rangers were denied a next round tie against neighbours Bourne after losing 3-0 at home to higher level Wellingborough Town and Wisbech Town and Yaxley were both beaten 3-2.
Sam Bennett scored twice for Wisbech at Haverhill Rovers while Jezz Goldson-Williams also struck twice for Yaxley who found themselves 3-0 down at the break at Hucknall.
Bourne will now travel to Wellingborough in the preliminary round on August 16 when Blackstones will entertain Grimsby Borough who knocked AFC Rushden & Diamonds out today.
Nathan Rudman and Josh Sennett scored for Stones in their 2-1 home win over AFC Mansfield today while Zac Allen scored a late winner in Bourne’s 2-1 success at Harrowby United. Robbie Ellis also scored for ‘The Wakes’ were also indebted to a fine save from goalkeeper Will Lakin with the match delicately poised at 1-1.
March and Soham Town drew 0-0 at the GER. They will replay for the right to host Ipswich Wanderers in the preliminary round.
A last-gasp penalty deep into added time ended FC Peterborough’s perfect start to the Thurlow Nunn Division One season. Michael Gonclaves and Ayman Trabelsi scored to give the city side a 2-1 lead, but the hosts struck late to claim their first point of the season.
Whittlesey Athletic, Holbeach United and FC Parson Drove were all beaten.
In friendly action Peterborough Sports completed their pre-season programme with a 2-1 success at Stamford AFC. Former Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst and Sam McLintock scored early goals for the city side with a trialist replying for Stamford.
Spalding United’s final friendly result was an impressive 2-0 win at National League King’s Lynn Town. Jack Roberts scored both goals.
RESULTS
FA CUP Extra preliminary round: Blackstones 2 (Rudman, Sennett), AFC Mansfield 1; Deeping Rangers 0, Wellingborough Town 3; Harrowby United 1, Bourne Town 2 (Ellis, Allen); Haverhill Rovers 3, Wisbech Town 2 (Bennett 2), Hucknall Town 3, Yaxley 2 (Goldson-Williams 2), March Town 0, Soham Town Rangers 0.
THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE
Division One North
AFC Sudbury Res 4, Whittlesey Athletic 0; FC Parson Drove 0, Framlingham 1; Long Melford 3, Holbeach United 2; Needham Market Reserves 2, FC Peterborough 2 (Gonclaves, Trabelsi).
FRIENDLIES
Stamford AFC 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Coulthirst, McLintock); King’s Lynn Town 0, Spalding United 2 (Roberts 2).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.