Big signing for Spalding United and the club have launched a senior ladies team

Connor Johnson in action. Photo James Richardson.

Spalding United have quickly confirmed their ambitions for the 2025-26 Southern Premier Division Central season.

The Tulips are backed by Andrew Killingsworth, one of the country’s richest men, and managed by multiple promotion-winning boss Jimmy Dean and will be one of the favourites for the title next season.

And they have already landed a big signing in the form of aggressive centre-back Connor Johnson who spent two seasons with Dean at Peterborough Sports.

Johnson has left same level Kettering Town to join Spalding. He began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with loans at Boreham Wood, AFC Telford United, Walsall and Kilmarnock.

Sammy Linford. Photo Dan Allen.

The club have launched a senior ladies football team for the 2025-26 season. It will be the first foray into women’s football for a number of years by ‘The Tulips.’ The team will be managed by well-known local coach Sammy Linford.

Linford said: “As soon as I was made aware that Spalding United were interested in adding a women’s & girls sector to their already well established club, I knew straight away I had to be involved. “After meeting with the directors it only endorsed my feelings that this would become a very special partnership, not only for the new women’s team but the entire women’s & girls infrastructure, along with the club as a whole. “We have held multiple conversations & been planning for some time now so it’s great to finally be able to mark the official start of this very exciting project with this announcement. “I am very proud to be a part of the club. Just from attending games & walking around the town, you get a real buzz for the club & the direction it’s heading. I for one am very excited to be a part of that.”

‘The Tulips’ recently announced a £1 million investment towards transforming their stadium, including work to the dressing rooms and laying an artificial pitch.