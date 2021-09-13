Big blow for Peterborough Sports ahead of a big game on Tuesday as star forward faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, all the non-league fixtures

Maniche Sani. Photo: James Richardson.

Sani missed the start of the season and didn’t play in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Leiston, a first defeat of the Southern League Central Premier Division season for Sports.

Sports, who remain top of the table, need to improve on that performance quickly as promotion fancies Tamworth visit the Bee Arena tomorrow (September 14, 7.45pm).

“We weren’t very good on Saturday so we need to react well,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said.

Major summer signing Michael Gash is still troubled by an ankle injury which restricted him to 20 minutes as a substitute on Saturday.

Stamford AFC, Spalding United, Wisbech and Yaxley are on all in Northern Premier League action tomorrow. Yaxley host Shepshed Dynamo who won at Wisbech on Saturday.

Deeping Rangers entertain bottom club Leicester Nirvana in the United Counties Premier Division North, while Peterborough Northern Star are at home to Potton in the Premier Division South.

March Town are in FA Vase action at Walsham Le Willows. The tie was abandoned on Saturday after a spectator fell ill.

TUESDAY FIXTURES

FA Vase: Walsham le Willows v March Town.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Tamworth.

Northern Premier League Midlands: Ilkeston v Spalding, Stamford v Chasetown, Wisbech v Loughborough Dynamo, Yaxley v Shepshed Dynamo.

United Counties Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers v Leicester Nirvana.