Beth scores her first goal in five years in a big Girls United win, double hat-trick to start the season for Summer-Lynne and Netherton United start life as a Lincs League club in style

Action from ICA Sports (blue) v RTC in a Cambs Under 13 Girls League match at Ringwood. Photo David Lowndes.

​City side Girls United started the Cambs Under 18 League season in great style with a 13-1 win over Cambourne at Daimler Avenue.

​Isabel Turner led the scoring spree with four goals, while there were also hat-tricks for Nell Rands and Dionne Brayford.

Libby Scott scored twice and there was a special moment for Beth Goodacre who bagged her first goal for the club in her fifth year as a player.

Girls United also enjoyed a successful start to the Under 15 Junior Premier League season as they saw off Stamford 5-1.

Natalia Ollivere hit a hat-trick in this game with Jessica Illman-Hunt scoring the other two.

ICA Sports were another team to win big in the Under 15B Division of the Cambs League. They stuck 12 past Shepreth without reply with Mimi Jacombs scoring four of them. Megan Kirby and Ella Flanz claimed hat-tricks, while Emily Millman and Logan Calderwood were also on target.

The club’s two under 14 teams were both beaten on opening day. Consolation goals were scored by Neve Gough-Brown for the ICA Inter team and Tallulah Chenery for the ICA Juventus team.

It was a tough start for ICA Under 13s who went down 6-0 to city rivals RTC (Regional Talent Centre) at Ringwood. But a great start for Summer-Lynne Roberts who hit all six goals for RTC.

Biggest winners at this level were Deeping United who beat Priory Parkside 16-0.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Netherton United’s new season couldn’t have kicked off in better fashion.

Fresh from an FA Cup win over higher-level Whittlesey Athletic the city side played their first match as a Lincs Women’s League club and won 10-1 in a South Division fixture at Boston United.

Jess Perrin scored half of the goals with the others coming from Isobel Dixon (2), Amelia Roberts (2) and Phoebie Eyett.

Netherton have a second qualifying round FA Cup tie at Wellingborough Town on Sunday, September 22. Wellingborough beat city side Cardea 5-0 in an East Midlands Division One South game last weekend.

Whittlesey are struggling for goals now that star striker Emma Pollard has left the club for Stamford AFC.

Whittlesey didn’t score against Netherton and drew another blank as they went down 1-0 at home to Mulbarton Wanderers in Division One North of the Eastern Region Women’s League.

Meanwhile Pollard, who scored an amazing 54 goals in 16 league matches for Whittlesey last season, bagged a hat-trick in Stamford’s 6-2 win over Ilkeston Town in the East Midlands Womens Premier Division.

PT REQUEST!

The FA no longer allow girls and boys junior and youth league names to be published on their own ‘Full-Time’ website, but clubs are allowed to use names on social media posts.

In order to get players’ names in the PT – either for scoring goals or other notable achievements – please e-mail [email protected] or message him on X at @PTAlanSwann with details.

Many thanks!