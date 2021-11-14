Beaten Peterborough Northern Star deliver a ‘massive’ performance to restore pride, Stamford AFC throw away a two-goal lead at bottom club, Deeping Rangers hold high fliers, higher-level life is tough for Peterborough North End

Peterborough Northern Star management team Lloyd Burton (left) and Jan Czarnecki. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side followed a 6-0 home drubbing at the hands of Rugby Town with a ’massive’ performance against United Counties Premier Division South leaders Hinckley Town at the Branch Bros Stadium yesterday (November 13).

Star went down 1-0, but to an 89th minute penalty.,

Star boss Lloyd Burton said: “We asked for a massive performance and boy we got it! After last week’s display I just asked for work rate and commitment and the lads delivered. We had the better chances and, yes maybe, we should have taken one. Hinckley are well drilled, but never really created chances. We are all proud of ourselves as a group again, but can we perform again next week?”

It doesn’t get much easier for third from bottom Star next Saturday (November 20) as they travel to third-placed Lutterworth Town.

**Star Reserves have pulled out of Peterborough League Division One with immediate effect.

In Premier Division North Deeping Rangers led high-flying Gresley through a Will Bird goal before the hosts levelled in the second-half.

There was disappointment in the Northern Premier Midlands Division for Stamford AFC and Spalding United who were held to draws by bottom two Histon and Wisbech Town respectively. Stamford were 2-0 up midway through the second half thanks goals from Jake Duffy and Cosmos Matsawa before accepting a draw.

Elsewhere play-off chasing Whittlesey Athletic lost 3-1 at Diss Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, a standard that is proving tough for newboys Peterborough North End. It’s four win in 14 games for the city side after a 3-0 loss at Downham Town.

RESULTS

FA TROPHY

First round: Canvey Island 6,Yaxley 0; Felixstowe & Walton 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (Fryatt).

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Histon 2, Stamford 2 (Duffy, Matwasa); Wisbech 0, Spalding 0.

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Gresley 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird); Holbeach 0, Selston 5; Pinchbeck 0, Leicester Nirvana 2.

Premier Division South: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Hinckley 1.

Division One: Blackstones 0, Kirby Muxloe 8; Dunkirk 1, Bourne 2.

Eastern Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division: Walsham Le Willows 1, March 3.

Division One North: Diss 3, Whittlesey Ath 1; Downham 3, Peterborough North End 0; FC Parson Drove 0,