Peterborough United vs Cambridge will be watched by a capacity crowd at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have opened up what is usually the away end in the Main North Stand at the Weston Homes Stadium to home fans for the derby against Cambridge on October 29.

Tickets sales have already topped 10,000 and the London Road End is now entirely sold out.

The visiting side have sold out their full allocation of 2,250 tickets in the DESKGO stand and will not be given anymore.

The game is all-ticket and an embargo has been placed on supporters purchasing online (you must have been registered on the club’s system prior to September 13).

Any newly registered Posh fans should contact the ticket office on [email protected] to get permission added to their account.

The meeting will be the first in the league between the side since 2001 and Posh fans have been warned against trying to relocate within the Family Stand to be closer to the away fans.

A club statement said: “The club are also aware of a small number of home fans who will attempt to relocate or purchase tickets in these new areas close to away fans for this fixture. The club is working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Police to minimise Crime and Disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour and ask that those individuals with other agendas continue to respect other Posh fans as they enjoy the local derby.

“As per the ticket terms and conditions and ground regulations, Peterborough United reserve the right to relocate individuals and ask that they think carefully before purchasing tickets or emailing the club.

“Peterborough United is a family club and the Weston Homes Stadium should be a safe environment for all ages, ethnicity and gender and we’d like to thank supporters for their co-operation in this matter.”