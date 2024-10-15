As you were at the top of the Premier Division and a great day for Netherton United

Jamie Cogings (left), Cameron Guest (middle) and Ryan Guest of ICA Sports celebrate a goal against Wittering Reserves. Photo Jonathan Paice

​It’s as you were at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division as top two FC Peterborough Reserves and Stanground Cardea Sports both won.

​FC Peterborough lead the way on goal difference after a thrilling 5-4 success at home to Deeping United, despite finishing with nine men after two red cards.

Abulai Cassama and Domingos Sanha both scored twice for the city side with Liam Oliver-Smith also on target. Deeping United also had a man sent off.

Stanground Cardea were more comfortable winners, 4-1 at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves after a second-half scoring burst from Kieran Hibbins (2), Kyle Hibbins and Joe Graham.

Action from ICA Sports (blue) v Wittering Reserves. Photo Jonathan Paice

Crowland Town were 8-3 winners over Chatteris Town with Archie Rickards hitting a hat-trick.

Netherton United are on the move in Division One. They are third after four straight wins. A 4-0 win over Wittering Premiair Reserves means they’ve scored 27 goals in those games. Kyial West (2), Ed Sakovich and Adulai Balde scored at Wittering.

And Netherton Reserves are up to third in Division Two after a 3-2 win over Polonia courtesy of goals from Taylor Binns, Sam Thompson and Ryan Davis.

Bourne Town Reserves remain top after a 3-1 win at bottom club Stamford Bels Reserves. Alfie Woodward and Liam Bedford were among their scorers.

Action from ICA Sports (blue) v Wittering Reserves. Photo Jonathan Paice

Wittering FC moved to the top of Division Three after ending the perfect playing record of Stamford AFC Reserves. Owen Clark and Kyle Taylor scored the goals in a 2-0 win.

To complete a great day for Netherton their A team smashed Long Sutton Reserves 10-1 with Nuno Marujo and Luke Elsom bagging hat-tricks.

Second-placed ICA Sports closed the gap on inactive Division Four leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers to a point with a 5-0 win over Wittering Reserves. Cameron Guest (3) and Jamie Cogings (2) shared the goals.

NXT Gen and FC Peterborough Development are level on points with ICA after 3-2 and 9-0 wins over Ketton Sports Blue and Glinton & Northborough Reserves respectively.

Asif Rehman, Ibrahim Ahmed and Azi Sharifi scored for NXT Gen with Filip Czerwonka claiming a hat-trick for FC Peterborough.

Evan Walters and Lee Deane scored twice apiece for Hampton United A in an 8-2 win over Ketton Sports Black.