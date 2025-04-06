Another goal for outstanding striker Michael Gyasi, but will he still be at Peterborough Sports next season?

Michael Gyasi (right) celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Leamington with Hugh Alban-Jones. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports are still hoping to re-sign star striker Michael Gyasi for the 2025-26 season.

Gyasi, who moves to the city club following his release by Boston United last summer, bagged his 16th National League North goal of an outstanding personal season to set Sports on their way to a 2-0 win over Leamington at PIMS Park on Saturday.

Recent injury victim Max Booth also netted within three minutes of his first appearance for six weeks as Sports set a new club points record of 59 at step two level, and there are still four games to go.

Players at this level tend to sign one-year contracts and Gyasi (25) is certain to attract attention from bigger clubs in the summer, although Sports are still talking to him.

Max Booth celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Leamington. Photo Darren Wiles

“Michael has never played as many games in a season as he has for us,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said. “Other clubs at this level and above have tended to use him as an impact sub. We have spoken to him about next season without success, but we are still speaking to him.

"He’s had an excellent season. He can do things that frustrate you, but on his day he causes mayhem at this level. He scored a superb goal yesterday. In fact the two goals we scored were the quality moments needed to win a scrappy game played in a swirling wind on a rock hard pitch.

"Alfie Atherton played an excellent pass to set Max away for his goal to clinch what was a pretty comfortable win. Leamington had a decent chance in the opening minutes which Jamie Pardington saved, but apart from that we were comfortable.

"We don’t want the season to drift to a finish so a new club record points tally was a target. We also want to create a bit more history by securing the best finish in the club’s history.”

Mark Jones (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Leamington. Photo Darren Wiles

Sports have never finished in the top half of the National North League, but they currently occupy 12th spot in a 24-team league ahead of a tricky game at an underachieving Alfreton side next Saturday (April 12).

Goalkeeper Peter Crook will be back for that game after a three-week absence due to concussion protocols. Jamie Pardington’s loan from Lincoln City will now end after a decent contribution from the 24 year-old.