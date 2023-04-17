Action from AFC Malborne v Hampton United (blue). Photo: David Lowndes.

​Uppingham were at Stilton and took the lead a few minutes before the break with a goal the home side felt should have been disallowed for offside.

Stilton goalkeeper Dave Beeny and forward Josh Staggs were dismissed in the aftermath and at the break referee Shaun Gregory called a halt to proceedings after returning to his dressing room and claiming a home player had been inside.

Uppingham still led 1-0 and the outcome of the match and disciplinary issues will be determined by Peterborough League officials and the Hunts County FA.

The abandonment enabled Moulton Harrox (3-0 winners over Oundle Town) and Warboys Town (2-1 winners at Holbeach Reserves) to move three points clear of reigning champions Uppingham, who have games in hand on both, ahead of the midweek fixtures.

It was another stellar few days for Whittlesey Athletic Reserves who followed a 4-1 North Cambs Junior Cup Final win over Outwell by holding on to top spot in Division One of Peterborough League Division One with a 5-1 success at Farcet.

Kyle Hibbins and man of the match Matt Heron scored twice apiece in the final.

Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot hit a hat-trick as Division Two title favourites Cardea walloped Tydd Reserves 10-0 and Peterborough Rangers remain top of Division Three after a 4-0 win over Netherton United A.

Thorpe Wood Rangers have pulled out of this division.

The big game in Division Four ended in the first dropped points of the season for AFC Malborne who went down 3-1 at title rivals Hampton United. Guglielmo Pizzone, Richard Stubbings and Seco Embalo scored for Hampton with Corey Gray replying for Malborne who finished with nine men following red cards for Reece Driscoll and Lewis Driscoll.

Leaders Hampton are seven points clear of Malborne who have four games in hand.

​SUNDAY LEAGUE

Netherton Blacks were an 88th minute disallowed goal from winning the Division Two title.

A win at Thorpe Wood Rangers in their final game would have sealed top spot, but a decision that saw manager Ian Walker fuming on Twitter, means Netherton Reds will win the title with victory in their final game against Glinton & Northborough. A Glinton & Northborough win will give them a shot at the title.

​YOUTH LEAGUE

Thorpe Wood Rangers remain on target for an Under 16 treble. They had to overcome a first-half red card to beat Netherton 3-0 and stay three points clear at the top of Division One ahead of a probable late-season title decider against Stamford.

Thorpe Wood beat Stamford in the League Cup Final and have a Northants Cup final against Wellingborough Whitworth at the end of April.