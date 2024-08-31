Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jimmy Dean’s reign as Spalding United manager started with a 0-0 draw at home Matlock Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

It was a game between two teams who play at the same level albeit in different divisions and both are struggling. It showed in a scrappy game with the teams now having to replay at Matlock on Tuesday (September 3).

Dean was officially appointed manager of a team who had lost their previous four Southern Premier Division Central matches on Thursday and on Friday he brought former Peterborough United and Peterborough Sports player Jordan Nicholson to the club along with Lamine Sharif, who also played for Dean at Sports. Layton Ndukwu also joined Spalding from Kettering Town.

There was also FA Cup frustration for Stamford AFC who went down 1-0 at lower level Carlton to a late goal.

Ayman Trabelsi (green) in action for FC Peterborough v FC Parson Drove. Photo Tim Symonds.

Deeping Rangers parted company with manager Johnny Alflatt last week, but there was no immediate improvement as they went down 4-0 at Sleaford Town in a United Counties Premier Division North game today. Deeping have lost all five top-flight matches and are bottom, a point behind Wisbech Town who went down 2-1 at home to Hucknall Town, Michael Frew scored the Wisbech goal.

Bourne Town are ninth in their first Premier Division season following promotion, They beat Shirebrook 5-0 at the Abbey Lawn with goals from five different players, Cameron Johnson, Will Bird, Zak Munton, Zac Allen and Richard Jones. Deeping host Bourne on Tuesday.

March Town are six games unbeaten and fourth in the Premier Division South after a 3-1 win at home to Hinckley. Matthew Foy, Ben Tait and Jack Withers scored for The Hares. Yaxley picked up just a fourth point of the season from a 2-2 home draw with Leicester Nirvana. Finlay Henderson and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot were on target for the Cuckoos.

Blackstones slipped to just a second defeat of the Division One season, 2-1 at Coalville after going into the break a gold to the good courtesy of a Josh Barrett goal.

Ayman Trabelsi (14) in action for FC Peterborough v FC Parson Drove. Photo Tim Symonds.

Holbeach United are doing best of the local sides in Thurlow Nunn Division One North. They are sixth after winning 3-1 at Holland FC with Ryan Cook scoring twice. Logan Tate also scored twice as mid-table Pinchbeck United won 2-0 at Swaffham, but Whittlesey Athletic and FC Peterborough suffered heavy defeats. Whittlesey are next-to-bottom with just two points from nine games after a 4-0 home beating by Wivenhoe who were claiming their first win of the season. FC Peterborough had fought out a 0-0 draw at home to FC Parson Drove in midweek.

Peterborough Sports lost 3-0 at Chester in National League North.

RESULTS

FA Cup first qualifying round: Carlton Town 1, Stamford AFC 0; Spalding United 0, Matlock Town 0.

National League North: Chester 3, Peterborough Sports 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Bourne Town 5 (Allen, Bird, Johnson, Jones, Munton), Shirebrook Town 0; Sleaford Town 4, Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Frew), Hucknall Town 2.

Premier Division South: March Town 3 (Foy, Tait, Withers), Hinckley AFC 1; Yaxley 2 (F. Henderson, Nicholson-Barfoot), Leicester Nirvana 2.

Division One: Coalville Town 2, Blackstones 1 (Barrett).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough 0, FC Parson Drove 0; FC Parson Drove 0, Haverhill Rovers 3; Holland FC 1, Holbeach United 3 (Cook 2, Coccitti); Swaffham Town 0, Pinchbeck United 2 (Tate 2); Whittlesey Athletic 0, Wivenhoe Town 4; Dussindale 6, FC Peterborough 1.