All the local ties in the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase

Stamford AFC are also in Extra Preliminary Round action at lower level GNG Oadby with a Preliminary Round trip to Lincoln United for the winners.

Gaby Zakuani’s Spalding United enter at the Preliminary Round stage when they will travel to Brantham or Gorleston.

Local ties: Extra Preliminary round (August 7): Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers, Long Eaton Utd v Holbeach Utd, Pinchbeck Utd v Skegness, GNG Oadby v Stamford AFC, Newport Pagnell v Peterborough Northern Star, Bugbrooke St Michael v March Town.

Preliminary round (August 21): Lincoln Utd v Stamford/ Oadby, Long Eaton/Holbeach v Shepshed Dynamo, Anstey Nomads/Sleaford v Pinchbeck or Skegness, Yaxley v Mildenhall/Wroxham, Arlesey/Thetford v Bugbrooke SM/March, Wisbech Town v Kempston/Whitton, Newport Pagnell/Peterborough Northern Star v Histon; Brantham/Gorleston v Spalding Utd.

Stamford AFC have a home FA Trophy first qualifying round tie against Daventry Town on September 25. All other local clubs have a bye into the second qualifying round on October 9

Second qualifying round draw: Spalding United v Belper, Yaxley v Biggleswade, Stamford/Daventry v Ilkeston.

Peterborough Northern Star have been drawn away to Eastern Counties League side Debenham LC in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Other local first qualifying round ties (September 11): Bourne v Belper, Deeping Rangers v Holwell, Godmanchester v Parson’s Drove, Ingles v Blackstones, Walsham Le Willows v March.