Posh confirmed their place in the league after good end to the season fought off lingering relegation concerns.

Cardiff City, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers will all be new to the third tier.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

Posh fans will have just one away day of 100 miles or less, with the 91.4 mile trip to Northampton the shortest away day.

The longest away day is certain to be the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 566.6 mile trek, while there will be six trips of over 300 miles.

It represents a mileage of 5,640.6 miles for all 23 away league games..

Here are all the stadiums Posh fans will definitely head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from the Weston Homes Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.