Alexa: ‘What does a dream ICA girls debut looks like?’ Controversial red cards bring Yaxley Phoenix back down to earth

Yas Green (blue, on floor) scores for Yaxley Phonix against Harpenden. Photo: Tim Symonds

​The city side beat Cambourne 15-0 to make it nine points from three matches.

Mollie Bentham also scored four, while Megan Kirby and Ava Rose-Smith hit hat-tricks.

Ramsey also have a 100 per cent winning record in this division. They beat St Ives 4-1 to make it two wins in two games with goals from Sophia Leckie, Isla Scott, Amelia Wallace and Megan Wallace.

ICA are also going well at Under 14 level with a 4-1 success over DFC Lionesses taking them to nine points from three matches. Miri Jacombs scored twice in this match.

Yaxley Phoenix suffered a bad couple of days in Division One North of the Eastern Region Womens League.

They saw their only win of the season wiped out because their victims subsequently folded and then lost 3-1 at home to Harpenden on Sunday after half-time substitute Katie Steward and manager Dean Steward received debatable red cards.

Yasmin Green scored the goal for Yaxley who are now bottom of the table.

Anna Langa scored twice, but Cardea are still without a point in Division One North of the East Midlands Womens League after a 6-3 defeat at home to Worskop.