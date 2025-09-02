Agonising FA Cup defeat for 10-man Bourne Town, 600-up for Deeping Rangers player and wins for Wisbech Town and Pinchbeck United

Brad Marshall was sent off for Bourne in their FA Cup replay. Photo Dave Mears

Bourne Town have failed to make the FA Cup derby with AFC Stamford happen.

‘The Wakes’ lost their first qualifying round replay at fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division side Shepshed Dynamo 2-1 in agonising fashion so ‘The Daniels’ will travel to to Leicestershire rather than the Abbey Lawn for a second qualifying round match on Saturday, September 13.

Bourne fell behind to a goal from a long throw in the 11th minute, but a Will Bird header drew them level early in the second half. Robbie Ellis struck a post before the game went to extra-time and the hosts found a winning goal. Bird was denied another equaliser by a superb save before Brad Marshall received a straight red card 5 minutes from time.

Bourne are back on the Wembley trail again on Saturday when AFC Rushden & Diamonds are in town for an FA Trophy tie.

Deeping Rangers grabbed a last-gasp equaliser at home to Skegness Town in a Tuesday night United Counties Premier Division North game. James Stainsby scored the 95th-minute goal on a night when long-serving midfielder David Burton-Jones made his 600th appearance for the club.

Wisbech Town are going well at this level and moved into fifth spot with a 2-0 win at home to Newark & Sherwood United tonight. Sam Bennett and Sam Harris scored the goals.

Division One side Pinchbeck United beat Premier Division South outfit Yaxley 1-0 in the United Counties League Cup thanks to a Julian Ward goal.

RESULTS

FA Cup first qualifying round replay: Shepshed Dynamo 2, Bourne Town 1 (Bird).

United Counties League Cup: Pinchbeck United 1 (Ward), Yaxley 0.

United Counties Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Stainsby), Skegness 1; Wisbech Town 2 (Harris, Bennett), Newark & Sherwood 0.