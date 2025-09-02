Agonising FA Cup defeat for 10-man Bourne Town, 600-up for Deeping Rangers player and wins for Wisbech Town and Pinchbeck United
‘The Wakes’ lost their first qualifying round replay at fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division side Shepshed Dynamo 2-1 in agonising fashion so ‘The Daniels’ will travel to to Leicestershire rather than the Abbey Lawn for a second qualifying round match on Saturday, September 13.
Bourne fell behind to a goal from a long throw in the 11th minute, but a Will Bird header drew them level early in the second half. Robbie Ellis struck a post before the game went to extra-time and the hosts found a winning goal. Bird was denied another equaliser by a superb save before Brad Marshall received a straight red card 5 minutes from time.
Bourne are back on the Wembley trail again on Saturday when AFC Rushden & Diamonds are in town for an FA Trophy tie.
Deeping Rangers grabbed a last-gasp equaliser at home to Skegness Town in a Tuesday night United Counties Premier Division North game. James Stainsby scored the 95th-minute goal on a night when long-serving midfielder David Burton-Jones made his 600th appearance for the club.
Wisbech Town are going well at this level and moved into fifth spot with a 2-0 win at home to Newark & Sherwood United tonight. Sam Bennett and Sam Harris scored the goals.
Division One side Pinchbeck United beat Premier Division South outfit Yaxley 1-0 in the United Counties League Cup thanks to a Julian Ward goal.
RESULTS
FA Cup first qualifying round replay: Shepshed Dynamo 2, Bourne Town 1 (Bird).
United Counties League Cup: Pinchbeck United 1 (Ward), Yaxley 0.
United Counties Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Stainsby), Skegness 1; Wisbech Town 2 (Harris, Bennett), Newark & Sherwood 0.