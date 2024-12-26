A tale of two penalties for Stamford AFC v Spalding United as Bourne Town move closer to top spot

Action from Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles

Honours finished even after a typically fierce derby between Stamford AFC and Spalding United at the Zeeco Stadium on Boxing Day.

The teams shared the Southern Premier Division Central points after a 1-1 draw in front of 685 passionate fans. Stamford remain in sixth place, one point outside the play-off places, while Spalding are three points and four places above the relegation zone.

Rob Morgan fired Stamford in front from the penalty spot on 26 minutes following a foul on Ashton Offler, but the Daniels’ skipper crucially saw a second-half spotkick saved by Tulips’ keeper Tony Breeden after a handball offence. Spalding made their hosts pay as Bartosz Cybulski headed a 90th minute equaliser.

Stamford have a big game at Stourbridge, the team just below them in the table, on Saturday (Dec 28) when Spalding host bottom four side Bromsgrove Sporting (3pm kick off).

Bourne Town moved to within a point of top spot in the United Counties Premier Division North with a convincing 3-0 Boxing Day win over Harrowby United at the Abbey Lawn. Tom Siddons scored twice in the opening 20 minutes with Zak Munton completing the scoring towards the end of the first half.

Deeping Rangers failed to escape the drop zone as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Wisbech Town. Rob Conyard opened the scoring for the Fenmen in the 20th minute with Matt Sparrow equalising for the hosts six minutes later.

March Town consolidated fourth place in the Premier Division South with a comfortable 3-0 success at Yaxley. Craig Gillies, Danny Emmington and Matthew Foy netted for ‘The Hares.’

Forward James Hill-Seekings has moved from Bourne to Thurlow Nunn Division One North side Pinchbeck, but his debut didn’t go plan as visitors Holbeach United won 4-0. George Frost, Kyle Compton, Sam Carter and Marley Hamilton scored for the Tigers who are sixth, a place outside the play-offs.

Peterborough Sports were beaten 1-0 by Scunthorpe United in a National League North fixture at PIMS Park

RESULTS National League North: Peterborough Sports 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 1 (Morgan), Spalding United 1 (Cybulski).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Sparrow), Wisbech Town 1 (Conyard); Bourne Town 3 (Siddons 2, Munton), Harrowby United 0.

Premier Division South: Yaxley 0, March Town 3 (Emmington, Gibbs, Gillies).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Pinchbeck United 0, Holbeach United 4 (Frost, Compton, Carter, Hamilton).