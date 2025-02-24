A spectacular title shootout for two teams with over 200 goals between them

Action from ICA Sports (Blue) v Wittering FC.

​Thorpe Wood Rangers and ICA Sports are embroiled in a spectacular high-scoring shootout for the Peterborough League Division Four title.

​Both teams are unbeaten, both have scored in excess of 100 goals and both have conceded fewer than 15 goals.

Thorpe Wood are in pole position having dropped four points fewer than their city rivals, but the teams are also scheduled to meet on April 19, a game ICA will need to win while also hoping the leaders drop a point somewhere else.

Standings

A goal for ICA Sports (blue) v Wittering FC Reserves. Photo Jonathan Paice.

Thorpe W 18 16 1 0 111 14 52*

ICA Sports 16 13 3 0 112 11 42

Thorpe Wood, whose points tally above includes three from a conceded game, beat Peterborough Lions 12-1 last weekend, while ICA were crushing Wittering FC Reserves 13-1.

Cory Rose bagged a hat-trick for Thorpe Wood with Charlie Amato and James Kavanagh scoring twice apiece. The title favourites have only dropped points once, in an August meeting with ICA.

The Wittering Reserve team goalkeeper is under pressure in the game against ICA Sports. Photo Jonathan Paice

The Guest boys dominated ICA’s game in Wittering as Cameron scored five and Ryan four. Jamie Cogings (2), Jack Penny and Scott Westley were also on target.

Division Three

Wittering first XI have opened up a four-point lead at the top after a 7-0 win at Long Sutton Reserves.

Second-placed Stamford AFC Reserves were beaten 3-0 at Netherton United A for whom Stuart Eason, Mark Oxenham and Michael Halfhide scored.

Division Two

Josh Hales hit a hat-trick as Youth Dreams Project maintained second place behind runaway leaders Netherton Reserves with an 8-3 win over Polonia.

Bourne Town Reserves are close behind with games in hand though after goals from Callum Beveridge and Jake Dilley saw off Sutton Bridge 2-0.

Division One

If there was any doubt Stamford Bels are the best side in the division it was dispelled by a 2-0 win over nearest challengers Netherton.

The gap between the teams is a massive 18 points with Bels having won all of their 18 fixtures. Jordan Neil and Luke Toomey scored the goals against Netherton.

Josh Pike took his goals tally for the season to 30 with a treble for third-placed Hampton United in a 6-0 success at Whittlesey Athletic’s Development side. Zack Fisher (2) and Mackenzie Byrne also scored.

Premier Division

Leaders Uppingham Town were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw at home by Leverington Sports.

They are a point clear of inactive Stanground Cardea Sports with Crowland Town sitting menacingly in third, 12 points behind, but with six games in hand.

Crowland were in Lincs Junior Cup semi-final action and lost 3-1 to Ruston Sports at Snowden’s Field. The hosts had two players sent off in the second half.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Division One leaders Stanground Cardea Sports lost their perfect playing record by suffering a 5-1 defeat at CSKA Emneth.