A signing for Peterborough Sports who have attractive sponsorship packages available, plus several local clubs take their first steps on the 'Road to Wembley.'

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 12:40 BST
MJ Kamson-Kamara. Photo Darren Wiles.MJ Kamson-Kamara. Photo Darren Wiles.
MJ Kamson-Kamara. Photo Darren Wiles.
Peterborough Sports have signed Lincoln City defender MJ Kamson-Kamara on a season-long loan.

The city side have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with The Imps having taken successful players on loan from the Imps like Hayden Cann and Oisin Gallagher in the past.

Kamson-Kamara is an 18 year-old centre-back who signed his professional contract with Lincoln in the summer.

Sports have an attractive friendly at Stamford AFC on Saturday (3pm) before starting their National League North season against Chorley at PIMS Park on Saturday, August 10.

Sports are one of the smallest clubs in the country competing at step two so anyone able to help the club with sponsorships can visit www.psfc.co.uk/commerical or e-mail [email protected] for more details. The club are offering match, stand and player sponsorships, as well as programme and perimeter pitchside advertising. Packages can be tailored to meet the requirement of potential sponsors.

Meanwhile several local clubs set out on the ‘Road to Wembley’ in the FA Cup on Saturday. Bourne Town, Wisbech Town, March Town, Deeping Rangers and Yaxley are all involved on Extra Preliminary Round ties.

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 3

FA Cup

Extra Preliminary Round: Bourne v Aylestone P, Dereham v Wisbech, Newmarket v March, Shirebook v Deeping Rangers, Yaxley v Godmanchester.

United Counties League

Division One: Retford v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough v Holland, Holbeach v Framlingham, Stanway v Pinchbeck, Whittlesey v Whitton.

Tuesday August 6

