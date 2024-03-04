A quadruple hat-trick for goal-crazy Katie of Netherton United and a second cup final for Whittlesey Ladies

Katie Steward scores one of her 12 goals for Netherton against Cambourne. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Steward struck TWELVE times to complete a rare quadruple hat-trick as Netherton beat Cambourne 17-0 at the Grange.

Steward only joined the city side in the middle of the season and is now top scorer in the division with a staggering 32 goals in just seven appearances!

Sister Codie also scored twice against Cambourne with Ruby Gockel, Larissa Frederick and Georgie Newman completing the one-sided scoreline.

Katie Steward in action for Netherton against Cambourne. Photo Tim Symonds

Whittlesey Athletic moved smoothly into their second cup final of the season with a 3-0 semi-final success over Leverington.

Emma Pollard, Hannah Murphy and Megan Stickland scored the goals for a team who reached the Cambs Cup Final last month.

​League Cup semi-finals can be tense affairs, but not for Netherton United Under 14s.

​They breezed past Haverhill 12-0 to book a place in the Cambs Girls League final against either Coton or AFC Rushden & Diamonds who meet this weekend.

Larissa Frederick scores for Netherton against Cambourne. Photo Tim Symonds

There was also a big win for city side DFC Lionesses in the Under 14B Division. Eva Fraser scored four, while Annabel Duce (2), Ava Rathmell and Matilda Bastin-Northcott also netted in an 8-0 romp in Saffron Walden.

The ‘D’ in DFC stands for ‘Development’ and it all appears to be going well as they are second in the table with seven wins and just one defeat in 10 outings.

ICA Sports also enjoyed a handsome win in this division. They were 5-1 victors at Melbourn Dynamos. Aline Negrao hit a hat-rick and Mimi Jacombs scored twice.

ICA also performed well in an under 12B Division draw with Saffron Walden. They picked up just a fifth point of the season with a goal from Lyla-Rose Pinfold.

In the under 12B Division city sides Netherton and RTC were both successful, 2-0 against Histon and 4-0 against Haverhill respectively.

It was a first defeat of the season for leaders Histon and Netherton are now just two points behind in second.

Summer Roberts scored twice for RTC with Cimarron Alvarez and Inaaya Alvarez also on target. RTC are fourth with games in hand on all the teams above them.

Girls United secured a key win in the race for the Under 13A Division title.

Goals from Gracie Archer-Johnson, Nevaeh Drysdale, Daisy Thirkill and Freya Lyon secured a 4-2 win at second-placed Ramsey. The unbeaten city side are third, but with the games in hand to catch leaders Cambridge City.