Cardea FC (blue) in action earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

​The club won the Peterborough League’s Challenge Cup Final with a 5-2 success against fellow Division One side Deeping United at Deeping Rangers FC.

And less than 24 hours later title rivals Peterborough City slipped to a shock 3-2 defeat at Huntingdon-based Eunice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title is now back in Cardea’s hands. They are third, eight points behind City, but with three games in hand.

Cardea (blue) in action earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Giles Abban, Kyle Ginns, Ian King, Thomas Klinkovics and Kieran Hart scored the cup final goals. Cardea travel to Deeping United for a league game on Saturday.

Whaplode Drove Rovers confirmed promotion from Division Two with a 2-0 at Oakham United Reserves in their final game. Kane Gilbert and William Knight scored the goals.

Peterborough Rangers had already secured their place in Division One for next season and will win the Second Division title by picking up a maximum of two points from their final two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford AFC Reserves won the big top-of-the-table clash in Division Four, 2-0 at Peterborough City Reserves with goals from Akujobi Chukwumeze and Tyler Savage.

Stamford are back on top, but only on goal difference from Moulton Harrox Reserves who won 4-2 at Elsea Park Eagles. Laurence Price scored twice for Harrox. Harrox have two games in hand on Stamford as do third-placed City who are two points further back.

​PREMIER DIVISION

Moulton Harrox won two big away games to assume control of the Peterborough Premier Division title race. Harrox won a top-of-the-table battle 2-1 at Warboys Town at the weekend thanks to goals from Declan Earth and Nathan Smith. Earth then hit a hat-trick in a 4-2 Tuesday win at Leverington.

Stanground Sports lost ground after a 3-2 midweek defeat at home to leaders Uppingham. Harrox are level on points with the reigning champions, but have two games in hand. Goals from Joe Graham and Ryan Pratt had delivered a 2-0 weekend win for Stanground at home to Deeping Rangers Reserves. Warboys also lost more ground with a 2-2 Tuesday draw at Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netherton United breathed life into their relegation battle with a 1-0 win at Tydd with Josh Moreman scoring the only goal. Tydd also lost a Tuesday humdinger 6-5 to Crowland.

Netherton remain bottom, but are level on points with Oundle who have suffered a points deduction. Ramsey and Tydd are a point ahead of both.

Netherton have one game to go at home to high fliers Warboys. Ramsey also have one game left at home to mid-table Sawtry.

Tydd and Oundle have two games to play.

​

​