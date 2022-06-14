The city side, who will playing at step two level in the National North League for the first time in the club’s history next season, have snapped up former King’s Lynn full-back Nathan Fox.
Fox is a left-back who was part of the Lynn side that won the National North title in the 2019-20 season. Sports player-coach Michael Gash was one of his teammates.
Fox helped Buxton to a step three Northern Premier League title last season. He joins Kaine Felix, Connor Kennedy, Connor Peters and Peter Crook as new recruits at the Bee Arena.
Sports manager Jimmy Dean said: “Foxy is another accomplished player at the level having won the league a couple of years ago with King’s Lynn. He helped to win another league title last season. He’s a great personality and will fit in perfectly at Sports.”