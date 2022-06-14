New Peterborough Sports signing Nathan Fox (left) with club chairman Grant Biddle.

The city side, who will playing at step two level in the National North League for the first time in the club’s history next season, have snapped up former King’s Lynn full-back Nathan Fox.

Fox is a left-back who was part of the Lynn side that won the National North title in the 2019-20 season. Sports player-coach Michael Gash was one of his teammates.

Fox helped Buxton to a step three Northern Premier League title last season. He joins Kaine Felix, Connor Kennedy, Connor Peters and Peter Crook as new recruits at the Bee Arena.