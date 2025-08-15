A 'fantastic' day for Peterborough Sports as joint-managers sign two-year contracts

From the left Michael Gash, Tim Woodward and Luke Steele. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports joint managers Michael Gash and Luke Steele have signed two-year deals at the National League North club.

Club owner/chairman Tim Woodward hailed the signings as ‘fantastic’ news. The pair of rookie bosses have worked wonders at Sports since taking over from multi promotion-winning manager Jimmy Dean.

Woodward said: “It is fantastic for the club. The deals bring stability and players can be confident the managers are staying around, as I am. We are all dialled in to what this club is about and it shows we mean business as we try and push the club onto the next level.

"When we first got together I had no experience of owning a football club and they had little experience of managing one, but we’ve been successful together and we want that to continue.”

Peterborough-born Steele who started his professional goalkeeping career with his local club Posh before moving to Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley among others, added: “A huge thanks to Tim and the club for putting their trust in us. When we first started in management we wanted to prove we could manage, but we didn’t know if we could. We have proven we can adapt to management, but we are still learning how to deal with certain things like player contracts.

"I love where the club is going as there have been so many improvements on and off the field. Tim has been brilliant at improving the ground and the training pitches, and all the things I know that matter to players.”

Gash has been a prolific goal-scoring centre-forward throughout a lengthy non-league playing career which included spells at National League level. He’s approaching his 39th birthday, but he is a still a mainstay of the Sports team, albeit these days as a central defender.

Gash said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed the contract. It’s something Luke and I wanted to do. We wanted to commit to the club, and indeed to Tim. It’s important players see the managers are committed and when we talk about things at training and in the dressing room we actually mean what we say.

“We give everything we can and so does Tim. It feels great to finally put pen to paper.”

Sports host newly-promoted Merthyr Town at PIMS Park in their first National League home game of the season on Saturday (3pm). They went down 3-2 in their opening fixture at title fancies Chester.