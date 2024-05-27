Dion Sembie-Ferris (left) in action for Peterborough Sports last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Dion Sembie-Ferris has returned home to Peterborough Sports.

The city club have boosted their chances of success in National League North this season by re-signing the 28 year-old from divisional rivals Scunthorpe United.

Sembie-Ferris followed manager Jimmy Dean when he left Sports for Scunthorpe in January, 2023, but came back to PIMS Park on a successful loan for a time last season. He finished the campaign with regular first-team appearances for his parent club who surprisingly failed to win promotion.

Sembie-Ferris said on social media: “Buzzing to be back and can’t wait to get going!”

Sports now know their opponents in National League North next season.

Radcliffe enter following their promotion as champions from the Northern Premier League Premier Division. Runners-up in that league, Macclesfield, lost the play-off final to third-placed Marine, who also make the step up.

Needham Market, who finished as champions of the Southern League Premier Division Central will also be involved alongside play-off winners Leamington. Former million-pound Posh striker Tyrone Barnett played for Leamington last season.

And two of the four sides relegated from the National League have been allocated the Northern section of Step Two, with Kidderminster Harriers and Oxford City placed in the section.

Big hitters King’s Lynn Town remain in the division. They have been linked with a move for Sports’ midfielder Josh McCammon.

National League North

2024-25

Alfreton Town, Brackley Town, Buxton, Chester, Chorley, Curzon Ashton,Darlington, Farsley Celtic, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers, King's Lynn Town, Leamington, Marine, Needham Market, Oxford City, Peterborough Sports, Radcliffe, Rushall Olympic, Scarborough Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Southport, South Shields, Spennymoor Town, Warrington Town.