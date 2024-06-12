Entries sought for 'The Glastonbury of Tennis' in Hunstanton
Established in 1920, the tournament traditionally attracts more than 1,000 competitors from under 10s to over 75s.
This year there are 51 singles and doubles events as well as the ever-popular round robin event for youngsters aged 10 and under, and 12 and under who have just starting playing the sport.
The event runs from Sunday, August 18 to Saturday, August 24 and will once again be held on 38 grass courts at the Hunstanton Recreation Ground.
Peterborough tennis players tend to attend the event en masse.
Deadline for entries is July 1. Full entry details are available at: https://www.hunstantonltt.co.uk.