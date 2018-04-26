Cambs are relegated from the Premier Division

Have your say

Cambridgeshire have been relegated from the Premier Division of the BDO Inter-Counties League.

A 20-16 defeat away to Cheshire in their final match at the weekend means they will be playing in Division One next season.

Cambs won both B team fixtures - the men 8-4 and women 4-2 - but were well beaten in the A team clashes (5-1 women and 9-3 men).

Connor Arberry had a 12-dart leg for Cambs in the men’s B team match, hitting 180, 125, 135 and then finishing on 61.

Other Cambs players to hit 180s were Barry-JohnPaget, Matthew Wing (2), Simon Bewley, Ian Withers, Kelly Corcoran, Paul Wenn, Carl Dockerill and Dennis Harbour.

Women’s B

Cheshire 2, Cambs 4.

Cambs results: Lorraine Bullman (av 17.78) lost 3-1; Liz Humphries (av 18.81) won 3-2; Hannah Rampley (av 15.48) lost 3-1; Jess Cassidy (av 14.66) won 3-1; Sandra Greatbatch (av 15.99) won 3-0; Barbara Greatbatch (av 17.04) won 3-2.

Match award - Liz Humphries.

Men’s B

Cheshire 4, Cambs 8.

Cambs results: John Gowler (av 20.91) lost 4-2; Connor Arberry (av 26.59) won 4-3; BJ Paget (av 25.84) won 4-1; Gary Robertson (av 27.86) won 4-1; Matt Wing (av 23.23) won 4-3; Duncan Norman (av 23.11) lost 4-2; Darren Cotterell (av 25.21) won 4-3; Simon Bewley (av 22.15) won 4-1; Steve Stancer (av 20.83) won 4-2; Eddie Martin (av 20.62) lost 4-1; Ian Withers (av 25.67) won 4-2; Phil Johnson-Hale (av 20.88) lost 4-3.

Match award - Gary Robertson.

Women’s A

Cheshire 5, Cambs 1.

Cambs results: Casey Horspool (av 20.74) lost 3-0; Jane Judges (av 22.21) lost 3-0; Karen Stanhope (av 17.38) lost 3-0; Fiona Coker (av 15.41) lost 3-2; Nadine Bentley (av 19.59) lost 3-1; Diane Nash (av 20.00) won 3-1.

Match award - Diane Nash.

Men’s A

Cheshire 9, Cambs 3.

Cambs results: Kelly Corcoran (av 24.54) won 4-1; Darren Cotterell (av 19.83) lost 4-1; Paul Wenn (av 25.84) lost 4-3; Ashley Coleman (av 23.73) lost 4-2; Carl Dockerill (av 23.74) won 4-1; Dennis Harbour (av 28.15) lost 4-1; John Imrie (av 26.12( lost 4-2; Matt Wing (av 22.99) lost 4-3; Martyn Moore (av 20.92) lost 4-1; Iain Styles (av 23.73) lost 4-3; Simon Hill (av 26.40) lost 4-2; Stuart Ward (av 25.33) won 4-2.

Match award - Stuart Ward.

PBORO LADIES CLUBS LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

GPO ‘B’ 25 19 6 102 73 38

Parkway 25 18 7 101 74 36

Yaxley RBL 25 16 9 97 78 32

Court 25 15 10 98 77 30

GPO ‘A’ 25 14 11 93 82 28

PSL 25 10 15 89 86 20

GPO ‘C’ 25 7 18 84 91 14

GPO ‘D’ 25 1 24 37 138 2

Results: Parkway 4, GPO ‘B’ 3; Yaxley RBL 4, PSL 3; GPO ‘A’ 6, GPO ‘D’ 1; GPO ‘C’ 2, Court 5.

High Scores: J Robertson (Parkway) 121; J. Patchett (GPO ‘B’) 124; S. Reeve (Yaxley RBL) 100; K. Bonner (PSL) 108 & 102; A. Milton (Court) 107; D Burns (Court) 104.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

Yorkshire 9 76 38 68 34 27 243

Lancashire 8 48 23 63 27 18 179

Hampshire 9 54 29 52 28 15 176

Glamorgan 8 55 18 53 28 16 170

Cheshire 9 52 34 46 25 13 170

Lincolnshire 9 54 34 46 17 15 166

Warwickshire 8 54 21 47 25 10 157

West Midlands 9 49 17 53 23 7 149

Cambs 9 42 24 48 22 4 140

Devon 8 32 20 40 29 1 122