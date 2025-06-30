Yorkshire too strong for Northants at Bretton Gate, plus Stamford Charity T20 Cup semi-final results

Action from Northants v Yorkshire in the Women's T20 Blast at Bretton Gate. Photo Andy Dann.

Yorkshire sealed a place at Finals Day with a five-wicket win over Northants in the Women’s T20 Blast 2 competition at Bretton Gate on Sunday.

A decent crowd, including plenty of youngsters, lapped up some skilled and competitive cricket on a glorious day. Northants, who were hosting a Blast game at Peterborough for the first time, posted a healthy 150-9 in their 20 overs.

But Yorkshire have brushed most teams aside in this competition and they made it four wins out of four by coasting home with two overs to spare. Northants had slipped from second to third when losing to Leicestershire on Friday night and now face a battle to reach Finals Day.

Northants lost captain Gemma Marriott in the first over of the game, but Amelia Kemp (30) and Mabel Reid (19) launched a spirited counter-attack to make it 59-1 after six overs of powerplay.

Yorkshire lose a wicket in the Women's T20 Blast game at Peterborough Town CC. Photo Andy Dann.

A mini collapse to 86-5 followed before a top score of 35 from Michaela Kirk and 22 from Alicia Presland steered Northants to a competitive total.

But Yorkshire enjoyed a solid start and a steady effort throughout the team saw them win and stretch their lead at the top of the Northern section table to 15 points. Such is their domination of the division they have qualified for Finals Day with three of their eight games still to play.

CLUB T20

The final of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup competition will be contested by Burghley Park on Monday, July 21 at a venue to be decided.

Burghley Park eased home by five wickets at Ketton Sports in their semi-final on Monday when Bourne were 35 run winners at Market Deeping.

Pete Foster top scored with an unbeaten 40 for Burghley as they successfully chased Ketton’s 109-9.

Bourne amassed 176-9 at Deeping despite 5-24 from Kester Sainsbury. Ben Woodward (34) top scored for Bourne with Sam Jarvis (37) top scoring for Deeping in a losing cause.

The semi-finals of the Stamford Shield T20 KO Cup between Peterborough Town and Bourne, and Uppingham Town and Barnack are scheduled for Monday, July 14.

BURGHLEY 6s

The popular 6s competition played during Burghley Park Cricket week starts on Monday, July 7 with the semi-finals and final set for Friday, July 11. The draw takes place on Saturday morning.