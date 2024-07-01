Woods whacked first century in vain for Market Deeping, Spalding win basement battle and rampant Ramsey beaten at last

George Woods in batting action. Photo David Lowndes.

​Talented teenager George Woods has cracked his first Lincs Premier Division century for Market Deeping.

​The stylish left-hander has found top-flight runs hard to come by since his transfer from Newborough CC two seasons ago, but he came good after striding to the crease following the early dismissal of the Deeping openers against Sleaford at Outgang Road on Saturday.

Woods finished unbeaten on 111 (137 balls, 15 fours, two sixes) as Deeping posted a competitive 50-over score of 278-7. His second half century arrived in just 29 balls before fast bowler Matthew Mills weighed in with a 40-ball half century batting at number seven.

But unfortunately for Woods and his team Sleaford responded well and sealed victory with five wickets and six and a half overs to spare.

Bourne piled up 320-8 in a big game against fellow high fliers Grantham at the Abbey Lawn, but they also suffered defeat.

Stars of this particular Bourne batting show were Jonathan Cheer (97) and Jordan Temple (65), although skipper Jack Berry’s 38 from 13 balls and Rob Bentley’s 46 from 35 balls were also entertaining.

But Grantham paced their reply impressively and eased home with four wickets in hand and two-and-a-half overs to go.

Something had to give when local rivals Long Sutton and Spalding clashed at Paradise Field as they hadn’t won a single Premier Division game between them all season.

Uddyan Hansana on his way to 51 for Long Sutton against Spalding. Photo Chris Lowndes.

And it was Spalding who emerged victorious by two wickets after surviving a late six-wicket burst from Jake Burton.

Spalding slipped from 122-2 to 146-8 chasing 152 all out before sneaking over the line.

Openers Barnaby Dring (44) and Ollie Dring (37) had seemingly set up a much easier win following on from team-mate Nilantha Atapattu’s outstanding figures of 10-6-4-4. Barnaby Dring (3-18) also bowled well with Uddyan Hansana (51) rescuing Sutton from 42-7.

CAMBS LEAGUE

​Ramsey’s perfect start in Division One finally came to an end at the hands of Wisbech Town on Saturday.

​After 10 straight wins the Rams were toppled, and by some margin as well, as Wisbech romped to a 161-run win at Cricketfield Lane.

Josh Bowers top scored for Wisbech with 71, while Thomas Hoyle added a patient 55 in a team total of 249-6.

Sandun Madushanka (4-38, 13 overs) was his usual excellent self, but Ramsey’s reply with the bat never recovered from George Gowler’s early three-wicket burst and Kieran Haynes bagged 4-44 as the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 88.

In Division Two Caster crushed bottom club Stamford Town by 128 runs at Port Lane to stay a point clear at the top. Nick Kumpukkal (47no & 2-6) and Oliver Calpin (3-8) were Castor’s top performers while Alex Birch picked up three wickets for Stamford.

March Town are enduring a surprisingly poor season at this level after relegation from Division One last year.

And their woes continued with a 119-run defeat at home to Upwood. March are third from bottom, just a point outside the relegation zone.