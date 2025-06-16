Will free-scoring Market Deeping CC ever catch a break? Rapid win for Bourne, Jacob was a cracker for Stamford Town and Sri Lankan starred again for Wisbech

Richard Morris batting for Orton Park in their big win over Moulton Harrox seconds in South Lincs Division One. Report and more pics online on Tuesday.

Market Deeping CC can’t catch a break in the Lincs Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeping’s last-three 50-over match scores have been 298-7, 316-7 and 321-5 and they haven't won any of them. They posted the highest tally on Saturday at home to Bracebridge Heath only to see the league leaders race home with more than 10 overs to spare.

That was hard luck in particular for overseas recruit Aashar Mehmood who cracked 121 from 98 balls (14 fours, 5 sixes) and in-form teenager George Woods who blazed an unbeaten 71 from 41 balls which included seven maximums. The pair added 154 for the fourth wicket, but a decent score was made to look inadequate by visiting batsman Avishka Tharindu who smacked 18 fours and seven sixes in a 90-ball 151 not out as Bracebridge completed a five-wicket win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeping are still without a win this season, but they will hope to get off the mark at fellow strugglers Grimsby next Saturday (June 21).

Elsewhere on Saturday Burghley Park were dismissed for 100 to lose by 57 runs at Grantham and Spalding were beaten by 124 runs at Lindum for whom Will Wright clubbed 186.

But Bourne wasted no time in completing a 10-wicket win at Sleaford. Liam Thompson, a recruit from Down Under, bagged 5-17 and Colin Cheer claimed 3-33 as the home side were shot out for just 97 in 28 overs and a ball, a total Bourne passed in just 12 overs with Sam Evison clubbing 67 from 36 balls.

At Cambs Division One level exciting Sri Lankan import Shalin Navishka De Mel smacked an unbeaten 149 from 88 balls to hurry Wisbech Town to a seven-wicket win at Histon, but reigning champions Ramsey struggled again, losing by 69 runs at home to Eaton Socon despite 5-40 from their Sri Lankan Sandun Madushanka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Hewitt’s brilliant 6-12 spell set up a three-wicket win for Stamford Town against Biggleswade in Division Two and there was a first Division Three loss for March Town, by 150 runs at new leaders Cambourne.

Barnack and Ufford Park were also beaten by Huntingdon and Eaton Socon seconds respectively. Mohammed Raheel was unbeaten on 71 (66 balls) when Barnack’s 75-run defeat was confirmed. Tariq Aziz made an undefeated 62 in Ufford’s 105-run reverse. Ufford are 35 runs adrift at the bottom.

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP T20

Holders Market Deeping host Oundle in a repeat of last year’s final in a quarter-final tie at Outgang Road tonight (Monday, 6pm).

Other ties: Pak Azad v Ketton Sports, Burghley Park v Peterborough Town, Newborough v Bourne.