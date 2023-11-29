Werrington hit the top of the Hunts Indoor Cricket League after exciting win over reigning champions

​Werrington have gone top after week three of the Hunts Indoor Cricket League and are now the only team with a 100% record after a one-wicket win over defending champions AK11.

Wansford's indoor cricket team, back row left to right, Andy Briault, Dhasaradh Janardhan, Kelsey Brace, front Divyen Harish, Kester Sainsbury, Matt Mitchell.

​Ak11 were bowled out for 119 at Bushfield Sports Centre with captain Mohammed Nadeem Zahid leading the way with 36.

Slow bowler Muhammad Bilal Mushtaq starred in the field for Werrington with 2-31 and he also took a smart outfield catch.

Werrington lost wickets at regular intervals, but 31 from Muhammad Toseeq and an unbeaten 27 from Junaid Hussain saw them home.

Pak Azad and Ufford Park are just behind Werrington. The latter were awarded their win on a concession.

Pak Azad had Wansford in huge trouble at 32-5 from four overs, but Kester Sainsbury batted brilliantly for 61 to see Wansford up to 93 all out.

Irfan Bhatti was the chief destroyer for Pak Azad taking 2-21 and he was also involved in two other wickets taking a catch and a run out.

In reply, Pak Azad were 0-1 from the first ball of the innings after an outstanding one-handed catch from Andy Briault, but an undefeated 25 from that man Bhatti saw the city side to victory.

Bretton are off the mark with 22-run win against Hampton.

Bretton’s score of 159-2 was built around a consistent batting display with four players retiring at 25, and two of them returning, with Neil Buckingham top scoring with an unbeaten 36.

Hampton fell to 0-1 and 50-4 before closing on 137 with Ali Ghazanfar (39) top scoring.

Spinner Gary Bennett picked up two wickets and also executed a run out, while Ethan Bennett and Neil Buckingham took a wicket each as well as five catches between them.