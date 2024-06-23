We're 3-3 chasing 300? No problem for Bourne, but Market Deeping beaten, and Spalding and Long Sutton still without wins
But a rescue bid started by Sam Evison’s 71-ball 50 and continued by a more measured unbeaten 69 from Carl Wilson was completed by captain Jack Berry’s brutal late assault.
Berry belted 72 not out from 56 balls in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 138 with Wilson to steer Bourne to a remarkable four-wicket success with just under two overs to spare.
Evison had earlier claimed three wickets with Colin Cheer and Corey Young collecting two apiece.
Bourne are fourth, but just 14 points off top spot and six points adrift of third-placed Grantham who beat Market Deeping by eight wickets yesterday.
Big runs from in-form Josh Smith (74) and overseas star Hayatullah NIazi (86) pushed Deeping up to a respectable 50-over score of 248, but Grantham made short work of their chase, completing victory with almost 11 overs in hand.
Bourne host Grantham next Saturday (June 29, 11.30am) when Deeping entertain Sleaford and bottom two Long Sutton and Spalding clash at Paradise Field.
Sutton had a chance of a first win of the season when posting 294-8 on the back of Nathan Oliver’s 108, but the home side’s Awais Zafar promptly smashed an unbeaten 183 from just 105 balls (8 sixes, 20 fours) to deliver the win in under 40 overs.
Spalding are also without a win after a six-wicket beating at the hands of Lindum.