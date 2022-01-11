Waqas whacks 99 including 12 sixes for Hampton Cricket Club in a 10-over match!
Hampton Cricket Club’s Muhammed Waqas struck a brilliant unbeaten 99 in a 10-overs a side Hunts Indoor match at Bushfield on Sunday (January 9).
Batsmen must retire at 25, but can return to the crease if all other teammates are dismissed which Waqas did, striking 12 sixes in his side’s 149-5 against CAMRA. It’s biggest individual score of the season and thought to be one of the biggest in the competition’s long history. Hampton won the match by 10 runs.
AK 11 are back on top of the table after beating Pak Azad, but only because they have taken two more wickets this season than reigning champions Bretton who beat Orton Park.
The top two meet this Sunday (January 16).
Results
Bretton 144-0 (R. Evans 28ret, M. Drake 27ret, D. Bennett 27ret, G. Khan 26ret) beat Orton Park 143-3 (T. Smith 37no, O. Calpin 26no, H. Richardson 25, J. Calpin 21 by 6 wkts.
Hampton 149-5 (M. Waqas 99no, S. Ali 27) beat CAMRA 135 (S. Tyler 35, N. Bradbury 26, K. Sainsbury 26, S. Ali 2-40) by 10 runs.
AK 11 129-3 (S. Jafeer 32no, H. Shamin 29no, M. Nadeem 25) beat Pak Azad 111 (H. Bashir 31, A. Patel 27, M. Nadeem 2-12) by 18 runs.
Ufford Park 170-4 (A. Larkin 52no, J. Harrington 43. W. Javed 28no, H. Stephenson 23) beat Werrington 81 (M. Toseeq 47, S. Dahiya 2-12, H. Stephenson 2-17).