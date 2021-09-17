Unbeaten Peterborough Town need one more strong performance to complete a hat-trick of Northants Premier Division titles
One more strong performance from unbeaten Peterborough Town will see them lift the Northants Premier Division title for the third year in succession.
Town host third-placed Old Northamptonians at Bretton Gate tomorrow (September 18, 11am) knowing a win will guarantee top spot. Seven bonus points would also be enough, although that’s tough to achieve without winning.
If David Clarke’s men slip up sole challengers Finedon will overtake them if they beat lowly Desborough.
Town overcame one tough test in Oundle last weekend (they beat them comfortably by five wickets) and they need a repeat performance tomorrow
““It was another strong team performance to beat Oundle,” Clarke said. “We will need to be just as good on Saturday though.”
Town seconds travel to Kettering for the Northants Division Two Cup Final tomorrow when Oundle seconds visit Wollaston seconds for the Division Three Cup Final.