Ufford Park upset Bourne Town in Stamford Shield T20, but easy wins for Peterborough Town and Market Deeping, plus quarter-final draw

Mohammed Danyaal made 42 for City CC against Oundle Town. Photo David Lowndes.

​Bourne were rushed out for just 74 as Sudheer Jafar took exceptional figures of 3-2 from four overs, three of which were maidens.

Holders Peterborough Town and last season’s runners-up Market Deeping were also 10-wicket winners against Whittlesey and Stamford Town respectively. Connor Gillett (56) and Josh Smith (54) made light work of Stamford’s 130-5.

Pete Foster’s unbeaten 53 proved crucial for Burghley Park in a low-scoring game at Uppingham to se up a quarter-final tie at Town.

Pat Harrington smacked 81 from 54 balls for Oundle, but his side still lost by seven wickets to City CC for whom Mohammed Said made an unbeaten 63.

Barnack and Newborough also made it through to the last eight.

Results

Ufford Park 77-0 (I. Javed 48no) beat Bourne Town 74 (W. Gardner 31, S. Jafar 3-2, I. Javed 2-3, R. Ali 2-16) by 10 wkts

Barnack 152-7 beat Nassington 87 by 65 runs.

Market Deeping 131-0 (C. Gillett 56no, J. Smith 54no) beat Stamford Town 130-5 (A. Poulose 41no, J. Moverley 31, D. George 2-12, H. Niazi 2-22) by 10 wkts.

Newborough 197-5 beat Ketton Sports 117-8 by 80 runs.

Peterborough Town 49-0 (B. Ganesan 24no) beat Whittlesey 48 (Z. Hamid 3-5, K. Singh 2-5, V. Mangat 2-16, S. Bradbury 2-16) by 10 wkts

Burghley Park 101-7 (P. Foster 53no) beat Uppingham 100-6 (H. Bell 3-17) by 3 wkts

City CC 164-3 (M. Saif 63no, M. Danyaal 42) beat Oundle 160-5 (P. Harrington 81, C. Craig 34, T. Lukas 4-19) by 7 wkts.