Bruce Pell (right) with Castor CC teammate David Rager.

One of local cricket’s greatest players has passed away after a short illness.

Castor CC’s record run scorer Bruce Pell is being mourned by the club and by the residents of the neighbouring parishes of Castor and Ailsworth where he was a loved and respected figure.

Pell was an elegant left-handed batsman for a top-class Castor side when the Peterborough League was a vibrant and high quality competition.

Club spokesman Simon Brown said: “He was such a kind and helpful man in all aspects of village life, not just with helping out on fireworks night, but also with all the events that are held during the year and for the organisations which he had a hand in.

“On top of that he was the cricket club's greatest player being the top run-scorer despite a shortened career due to injury. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

A long-standing teammate David Rager added: “Bruce was one of the best and most loyal friends of mine for 60 years. I will miss him as will many people in all aspects of life. Rest in Peace Bruce.”

And another old teammate Nigel King said: “I knew Bruce for nearly sixty years from when I first joined the cricket club. He was my vice-captain during a very successful period for the club in the 1970s and I am sure my teammates would agree with me he was very much our greatest batsman. He had the gift of being able to win games almost single handedly.

“His passing is a great loss to many people and my sincere condolences to his family and those very close to him. It was a great pleasure to know such a kind and humble man,”

Pell was still an active playing member at Milton Golf Club up to the time of his passing.