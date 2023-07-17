Town are Northants T20 champions after final washout, Bourne Town's title hat-trick bid is damaged

​The city side were crowned county champions at the weekend, but not in the manner they would have preferred.

Town beat Old Northamptonians by 13 runs in their semi-final at Bretton Gate last weekend, but a mouthwatering final against neighbours Oundle Town was scuppered by a ferocious rain storm which rendered the pitch unplayable.

Town were deemed champions as they finished top of the qualifying group and will play against as yet unnamed opponents in the first national round on August 6.

Kyle Medcalf in action for Peterborough Town v Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

A perfect record of six wins from six completed matches suggests they were worthy winners.

Oundle had been awarded victory in their semi-final against Finedon as they finished above their opponents in qualifying. Oundle were well on top of that game anyway having restricted Finedon to 98-8 in 17 overs when the heavens opened.

Sam Jarvis (2-11) and Harrison Craig (2-13) bowled best for Oundle.

Captain David Clarke (27) top scored for Town as they posted 128-5 in a semi-final shortened to 17 overs apiece. Karanpal Singh (2-14) bowled well as ONs finished on 115-8 in reply.

Josh Smith batting for Peterborough Town v Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Northants Premier Division resumes with a switch to 50-over win-lose cricket on Saturday.

Leaders Oundle have a tricky game at home to fourth-placed Desborough while Town, who are fifth, 43 points behind their neighbours, host Wollaston (11am start).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION​Bourne Town’s bid for a hat-trick of titles was dealt a soggy blow at the Abbey Lawn.

​Heavy rain played havoc with the match as Bourne were dismissed for 119 and visitors Grimsby were set a comfortable revised target of just 72 in 20 overs which they reached with six wickets and plenty of balls in hand.

Zeeshan Manzoor batting for Peterborough Town v Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ben Stroud’s 37 was the biggest Bourne contribution, but his side have slipped from second to fourth.

And A15 neighbours Market Deeping are just eight points behind in fifth after defying the rain and Nettleham at Outgang Road.

The weather interruption suited the home side as Nettleham’s 160 all out became an actual target of 96 in 20 overs.

Deeping struggled to 22-3, but scooted home in under 13 overs without further loss once Hyatullah Niazi (42 from 29 balls) and James Hook (32 not out in 18 balls) found their stride.

Niazi had earlier taken 4-25 with Josh Smith and Ashar Hafeez chipping in with two wickets apiece.

Spalding came within 12 runs of a shock win at leaders Lindum.

Set a rain revised target of 164, Spalding were dismissed for 152.

Ollie Dring (38) top scored with Spalding after Aussie all-rounder Mitch Freeman had taken 4-27 in the Lindum innings.

Spalding, who are seventh, host second-placed Sleaford on Saturday (11.30am) when Market Deeping and Bourne are away to Grimsby and Scunthorpe respectively.