Top-of-the table Women's T20 Blast game at Bretton Gate as Northants host Yorkshire

Lenny Sims, Amelia Kemp, and Beth Ascott celebrate a Northants win over Leicestershire in this seasons' Womens T20 Vitality Blast competition. Photo David Rogers Getty Images.

Peterborough Town CC host a top-of-the-table clash in Division Two of the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2.30pm).

Northants, who are second ahead of some Friday night fixtures, host leaders Yorkshire who have won their first three games of the campaign. It’s the first season of Women’s Vitality Blast T20 cricket.

Players to look out for in the Northants side include Alisha Patel, a former Warwickshire leg-spinner.

They also boast Ilenia ‘Lenny’ Sims, an Italian international whose great-great uncle was England Test star Harold Larwood! Fast bowler Larwood was a central figure in the infamous ‘Bodyline’ Ashes tour of Australia in the 1930s

Georgie Boyce in action last season.

Gemma Marriott is a key Northants player while captain, and young all-rounder, Mel Reid looks an excellent prospect.

Yorkshire will start favourites for the game. Their best known player is Georgie Boyce who is on loan from Nottinghamshire-based Division One side ‘The Blaze.’

Boyce brings significant experience to the Yorkshire team. She has played for the Manchester Originals in the ‘The Hundred’ competition.

Big games keep coming to Bretton Gate. Northants men play at the venue four times in July with two one-day matches for their EPP (Early Player Programme) team and two one-day games for the county second team.

Cambridgeshire have already hosted Northumberland in a one-day game in the city. The local Minor Counties team will be back for a three-day Championship fixture against Staffs from August 31.