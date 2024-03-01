Top-class cricket again on offer at Peterborough Town CC throughout the summer
Northants 2nds will play Warwickshire 2nds in two T20 matches at Bretton Gate on July 3.
Northants 2nds will also host Leicestershire 2nds in a four-day Championship fixture at the same venue on September 9-12.
And Cambridgeshire’s Minor Counties team will play a three-day Championship match against Hertfordshire at the Town ground on July 7-9.
Town will also host a Minor Counties Trophy semi-final on August 4 should Cambs travel that far in the one-day competition.
Bretton Gate will also be the venue for two T20 games between Hunts and the RAF on May 1.