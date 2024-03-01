News you can trust since 1948
Top-class cricket again on offer at Peterborough Town CC throughout the summer

​Top-class cricket will again be on offer at Peterborough Town CC this summer.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
Cricket action at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.Cricket action at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.
Cricket action at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

​Northants 2nds will play Warwickshire 2nds in two T20 matches at Bretton Gate on July 3.

Northants 2nds will also host Leicestershire 2nds in a four-day Championship fixture at the same venue on September 9-12.

And Cambridgeshire’s Minor Counties team will play a three-day Championship match against Hertfordshire at the Town ground on July 7-9.

Town will also host a Minor Counties Trophy semi-final on August 4 should Cambs travel that far in the one-day competition.

Bretton Gate will also be the venue for two T20 games between Hunts and the RAF on May 1.

