Tons for two Peterborough Town players, Oundle skittled for 45, Bourne wobble, Wisbech set up a big game in style thanks to Haynes' century

Nick Green on his way to a first Peterborough Town ton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Josh Smith cracked his fourth ton of the top-flight season. His innings of 139 occupied just 114 balls and included 18 fours and four sixes. Smith now has 800 Premier Divisions scored a remarkable rate of more than a run a ball faced.

Nick Green also reached three figures. His 108 off 103 balls (15 fours) was a first for Town. The pair put on 230 for the second wicket as Town piled up 382-6 in their 50 overs. Richard Kendall and Karanal Singh each took three wickets as Desborough were dismissed for 229 in reply and the 153-run success has almost wrapped up second spot for the city side.

Finedon need just one win form the final two games to seal the title and end Town’s run of three straight championships. They crushed Oundle by 267 runs after bowling the visitors out for just 45! Earlier Finedon’s irrepressible skipper Drew Brierley blasted 148. He’s only the player to have scored more runs (859) than Smith, albeit from one more innings.

It’s squeaky bum time for Bourne in their pursuit of a second successive Lincs Premier Division crown. They are still warm favourites with two matches to play, but a 35-run defeat at Woodhall Spa has kept second-placed Sleaford in contention. Bourne have an 11-point lead, but a tough game to come next Saturday at home to third-placed Scunthorpe. Carl Wilson struck 83 for Bourne who fell short of Woodhall’s 240 all out.

Fine knocks from James Hook (80) and David Sargent (70) couldn’t save Market Deeping from a 60-run reverse at home to Lindum.

Spalding edged nearer to relegation as they were skittled for just 82 by Nettlleham on the way to an 8-wicket defeat.

Danny Haynes struck a ton as Wisbech warmed up for a East Anglian Premier Division play-off on September 24 against Fakenham or Halstead in style.

The Fenmen saw off Cambs Division One champions Foxton by 39 runs in a play-off final. Wisbech host the game later this month with the winners promoted to the tough East Anglian competition.

RESULTS

Northants Premier Division

Finedon 312-4 (D. Brierley 148) beat Oundle 45 by 267 runs.

Peterborough Town 382-6 (Josh Smith 139, N. Green 108, D. Clarke 52no) beat Desborough 229 (R. Kendall 3-37, K. Singh 3-44, M. Edwards 2-61) by 153 runs

Lincs Premier Division

Lindum 278-6 (J. Hook 2-37, H. Niazi 2-49) beat Market Deeping 218 (J. Smith 80, D. Sargent 70) by 60 runs.

Woodhall Spa 240 (B. Wright 3-53, F.. Arlott 2-40, J. Berry 2-44) beat Bourne 205 (C. Wilson 83, J. Temple 35, by 35 runs

Nettleham 83-2 beat Spalding 82 (M. Freeman 22) by 8 wkts.

Cambs Division One play-off final