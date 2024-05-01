Ton-up Steels in form for Castor as Market Deeping veterans show some class in Ketton

Bretton CC skipper Mark Drake.

​Opener Aiden Steels led the way with 135 to slightly overshadow the club debut of Kieran Judd who made 98 as he warmed up for a season with the first team.

Grantham crawled to 130-7 in reply with Ben Adler (3-35) returning the best bowling figures for Castor.

There were also wins for Orton Park seconds and Burghley Park seconds in this division.

Dave Bennett top scored for Bretton at Biggleswade.

Orton beat Newborough seconds by four wickets after dismissing their visitors for 161 despite 63 from Sam Manton.

Harry Sorensen and Tom Wilkin both made 44 in Orton’s successful reply.

Burghley pipped Baston by two wickets after being set a victory target of 179. A fine knock of 63 from Lewis Banthorpe and an unbeaten 60 from Andy Briault eventually saw them home.

In Division One veterans Lee Peacock and Dave Gillett rescued Market Deeping seconds at Ketton Sports.

Deeping were in all sorts of trouble at 81-7, but Peacock (64) and Gillett (58no) joined forces to steer them to 219-8.

Jacob ‘Dusty’ MIller made 58 for Ketton, but his side fell 44 runs short, closing on 175-8.

In the Championship Kurt Storey made 69, while Ben Woodward (4-10) and Tom Patchett (4-24) bowled well as Bourne seconds beat Freiston by 98 runs and Moulton Harrox are the early pacesetters after a 117-run win over Billingborough.

Robbie Townsend (48), Matthew Rose (43) and Blake Wolstenholme (41) all scored well as Harrox posted a match-winning total of 219-5. Rose also took 4-12 with the ball with Lee Eyett returning figures of 3-9 as Billingborough struggled to 102.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Bharat Sports went down by eight wickets to LGR in Division One after making 143.

And Bretton lost by seven wickets after being dismissed for 156 at Biggleswade seconds in a Division Two fixture. Only Dave Bennett (28), M Shamus (27) and Mark Drake (25) got going for Bretton.

Nassington beat Stamford seconds by four wickets in this section.