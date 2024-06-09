Zeeshan Manzoor on his way to an unbeaten 127 for Peterborough Town against Desborough. Photo David Lowndes.

​There’s a mouthwatering Northants Premier Division clash at Milton Road next Saturday (June 15, 11am) when top two Oundle Town and Finedon clash.

​Both teams have won their last four top-flight matches, but Finedon hold a 19-point lead over their closest challengers.

Former ski pper Tommy Simeons smacked four sixes in his 113 to help Oundle on their way to a decisive 135-run win at bottom club Wollaston on Saturday.

Pat Harrington (37) was the next highest contributor to Oundle’s 260 all-out which proved to be plenty against the relegation favourites who lost wickets regularly in reply.

Seamer Arjun Kamte claimed two early victims before slow bowlers Will Park (4-14) and Harrison Craig (3-26) did the rest of the work as Wollaston were dismissed for 135.

Craig has 18 top-flight wickets this season, the most in the division.

​Zeeshan Manzoor cracked his first Northants Premier Division ton as Peterborough Town bounced back to form in style following two defeats in a row.

​Manzoor smacked an unbeaten 127 from 118 balls to set-up a massive 157-run win over Desborough at Bretton Gate. The visitors had arrived in Town in second place and boasting an unbeaten record.

That record was smashed in a game that included the unusual feat of a wicket from the first ball of both innings.

Fit-again skipper Nick Green was the early Town casualty, but that was pretty much the last set-back his side suffered as they raced along at a merry rate against some indifferent bowling to post 270-8 in 48 overs at which point they declared.

That left them 52 overs to work their way through the Desborough batting line-up and they needed just 36 of them as Aussie off-spinner Lachie McMillan picked up cheap wickets in a spell of 4-10 from 8.3 overs.

Seamers Jamie Smith and Bashrat Hussain collected two wickets apiece with the latter knocking back the middle stump of dangerous Aussie Import Iszak Milentis from the first ball of the innings.

Earlier Josh Smith contributed a stylish 50 for Town before leaving the stage free for Manzoor to entertain the smattering of spectators on a freezing afternoon. The Pakistani ace struck 15 fours and three sixes to bag his second ton of the summer.

The first arrived in an ECB Club KO game and might Manzoor will be in action in the area final at home to Wanstead and Snaresbrook at Bretton Gate next Sunday (June 16, 1pm).

Town will start as underdogs against opposition from the Essex Premier League who beat them at the same stage of the same competition in 2022. Town did beat them in a National T20 quarter-final a decade ago though.